New Fallout 4 mod revisits the best game in the series

A screenshot of 1998's Fallout 2 highlights the visual advancements the series has made over the past 25 years
tl;dr

  • A new mod called Project Arroyo is bringing the essence of Fallout 2 into Fallout 4, offering a faithful recreation of the iconic RPG in the more recent title.
  • Despite big differences in tone and presentation, Project Arroyo will allow fans to revisit Fallout 2’s iconic locations.
  • The Project Arroyo mod also highlights the series' technological advancements over the past three decades.

A new mod is bringing the best of the fan-favorite Fallout 2, which first launched in 1998, to the latest release in the series.

Known as Project Arroyo, the new mod offers a full recreation of the iconic RPG, outfitted in the gameplay style of the 2015 open-world role-playing game. While the mechanics, movement, and lighting remain from Fallout 4, the style and locations from Fallout 2 have been faithfully rendered.

As it usually stands, the two regular versions of the game don’t have a lot in common. Although set in the same universe, Fallout 2 leaned towards a darker color scheme for its post-apocalyptic adventure, while Fallout 4 is more lighthearted in comparison. Fallout 2 also had parts presented in an isometric perspective, with turn-based combat, where Fallout 4 is seen from the first-person or third-person perspective of the player character.

Return to Fallout 2 with Project Arroyo mod

Nonetheless, many fans still yearn for the days of Fallout 2 – and now Project Arroyo would mean you can fully revisit it and its locations within Fallout 4. A two-minute trailer showcases some of the first areas to get the treatment, highlighting how much has already been achieved.

For example, already the Temple of Trials’ Aztec appearance has been replicated in full, complete with the big stone head from the game’s starting area making its return.

While the locations have been rendered with great attention to detail, Fallout 4’s lighting engine does appear to struggle with some of the gritter stylistic aspects of Fallout 2.

The insertion of the earlier game into the fourth also reveals how far the games have come in terms of scale, with Fallout 2’s locations appearing much smaller on the more modern map.

There’s no confirmed release date for Project Arroyo but there are several important dates on the Fallout calendar that the mod release could coincide with. For example, the Fallout TV show debuts on Amazon Prime Video on April 12, 2024. While the mod likely won’t be finished that early, the reveal of a trailer suggests we could likely expect more news in the coming months.

Featured image: ConstructVOD via IGDB

Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies

