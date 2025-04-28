Exclusive BingX Copy Trading Promotion: Enjoy a $10 Risk-Free Crypto Trading Voucher

Leading crypto trading platform BingX released a new exclusive promotion open to first-time copy traders. In addition to its user-friendly interface, the digital asset exchange is known for frequently launching crypto trading incentives for both new and existing users.

Let’s break down the latest BingX voucher event and explain how to start copy trading with the limited-time subsidy.

BingX Copy Trading Subsidy Promotion: Explained BingX is giving an exclusive $10 subsidy voucher to invited first-time copy traders. Participants will enjoy lower trading risks in the platform’s copy trading feature, allowing them to keep all profits while 10 USDT in losses are covered. Users who have never tried copy trading on BingX can register through an invitation link and allocate at least 10 USDT to open a copy trade to qualify. Once these conditions are met, no further requirements are needed, and the subsidy is immediately applied to the first eligible copy trade. Click here to unlock your $10 risk-free copy trading bonus: Visit BingX

Promoting Beginner-Friendly Crypto Trading

Many beginner investors may find the crypto market highly intimidating, with periods of extreme volatility and price action. Since the BingX promotion requires just 10 USDT to participate, the subsidy offers a strong enough incentive for new traders to try out and experience the benefits of copy trading.

Also known as mirror trading in forex, copy trading is already a low-risk investment strategy. Users mimic the positions of a platform’s top verified traders, which can remove significant stress in making key trading decisions. With BingX’s latest $10 trading subsidy, eligible users can even further reduce their exposure to losses.

How to Claim the BingX $10 Subsidy

Here’s a step-by-step guide to unlocking subsidized crypto trades on BingX.

Step 1: Use the Invitation Link

Since this event is invite-only, users can only register by clicking our affiliate link. Once opened, click ‘Register’ to connect your current BingX account or create a new account to claim the voucher.

Step 2: Log In or Sign Up on BingX

Returning users who have never used BingX’s copy trading can log in with their credentials. New members can sign up using an email, Google, Apple ID, or mobile number.

New registrants must complete a short KYC (Know-Your-Customer) verification to unlock the voucher and fully access BingX platform features. Follow the prompts carefully to verify your account successfully.

Step 3: Open a 10 USDT Copy Trading Position

Head over to the ‘Copy Trading’ section. Pick a trader who matches your goals by checking trade history, performance, and strategy.

Click ‘Copy,’ choose your trade style, and fund it with at least 10 USDT. Set your optional TP/SL (Take Profit, Stop Loss) preferences, then click ‘Copy Now.’ Ensure that you have added your 10 USDT subsidy voucher. You’ll keep all the profits from the copy trade, while the $10 subsidy will take effect when you incur a loss from the position.

Why Is BingX a Top Copy Trading Platform? Since 2018, BingX has built a global reputation for offering trusted and user-friendly crypto services while maintaining top-level security through 100% margin reserves. With its user-first approach to digital asset trading, the platform has amassed over 20 million registered users of all experience levels. Regarding its copy trading feature, BingX allows account holders to choose from dozens of elite traders. Users can look at key statistics from every trader, including how many accounts copy them, their win ratio, and cumulative Profit and Loss (PnL). Additionally, BingX copy trading features a social aspect where other users can post about experiences, strategies, and other real-time market news. Individuals can respond and comment on these threads, creating an inclusive and helpful environment that pushes all members to succeed.

What BingX Users Are Saying

The current BingX event for new users provides a critical advantage, but what do existing users have to say about the overall platform? We’ve examined BingX copy trading reviews on Trustpilot and found feedback highlighting the exchange’s user-friendliness and solid results from copying the top traders.

One user reported earning over $2,000 from copy trading, while another hailed BingX as a safe crypto trading platform and recommended new traders to open copy trading positions.

Furthermore, Reddit users shared positive feedback on BingX’s broad selection of tokens and commended the customer service team for a helpful experience. Some Redditors preferred using BingX with other trading platforms, but most users rate the exchange as convenient and trustworthy.

The Verdict: Low-Risk Crypto Copy Trading for Beginners

While the promo is still available, first-time investors can take this chance to explore BingX’s top-tier copy trading feature with little downside. It’s an excellent opportunity to experience results from the best crypto traders while removing some of the initial risks.

FAQs