Evolution brings live show Crazy Time to Connecticut

Crazy Time is the flagship live game from gambling giant Evolution. It’s now launching for players in Connecticut, after already achieving reported success in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Michigan, and Delaware.

Crazy Time is a variety show, featuring four interactive games that Evolution describes as setting “the standard” for this type of live entertainment. Despite only now just getting airtime in Connecticut, the show actually debuted in 2020, during the pandemic.

How does Crazy Time work?

It features different hosts, and like live card games that are broadcast online, it features interactive elements to participate in the gambling. The main game functions similarly to roulette, but on a giant classic-style spinning wheel. You bet on different “areas” and what might happen, including whether or not there will be a mystery game.

Outside of the general gambling element, Cash Hunt, Pachinko, Coin Flip, and a bonus round also make up the show, with the bonus round giving “multipliers of up to 10,000x” for larger prizes.

The show is incredibly elaborate, and really does look like a typical game show you’d see on TV. However, it’s been bringing in enough viewers to expand further across the US as gambling laws are reevaluated countrywide.

Evolution North American CEO comments on the show’s success

Speaking in the press release, Jacob Claesson, Chief Executive Officer of North America at Evolution, said: “Crazy Time has captivated players across the globe with its immersive format and high entertainment value. Bringing it to Connecticut is an exciting step as we continue to expand across the US and deliver our world-class live casino portfolio to an even wider audience.”

Evolution has been in the news recently, as an ongoing case surrounding its potential operations in US-sanctioned countries was all but confirmed. In a Bloomberg report, an executive was caught on an audio recording saying that the company provided gambling to areas it wasn’t supposed to.

Featured image: Evolution

Joel Loynds
Joel Loynds

