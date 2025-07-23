Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Evoke sees “significant” growth in second quarter earnings report

Evoke sees “significant” growth in second quarter earnings report

Evoke, the parent company behind some of the UK’s biggest gambling brands like William Hill, 888, and Mr Green, has come out with its second quarterly (Q2) earnings report.

The gambling industry is on the rise overall, worldwide, and Evoke’s report lines up with that. As apps and different gambling avenues open up, growth is just on the cards regardless. Evoke is reporting that revenue is up 5% year-on-year, which the company claims is due to the increase in online gambling.

The company has seen an approximate 6% in online gaming, and has continued to see growth physically too. During Q2, it has benefited from the 5000 new gaming machines, which were completed in March 2025.

In the press release, Evoke states that in the last 12 months, it has seen “significant year-over-year growth” as it calculates earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) as hitting £360 million.

Evoke CEO pleased about Q2 success

In the press release, Per Widerström, CEO of Evoke said:

“I am pleased to report an improvement in the growth rate during Q2, with Retail returning to growth and continued double-digit performance in our International Core Markets.

“Q2 2025 marked our second strongest quarterly revenue performance since the beginning of 2023, a particularly encouraging result given the tough comparator from lapping the Euros.

“Importantly, this growth was also delivered profitably, in line with our focus on sustainable profitable growth, with H1 Adjusted EBITDA significantly ahead year-over-year, supporting our strong deleveraging trajectory in line with the value creation plan.

“Alongside the improved Q2 performance, we continue to transform the Group’s capabilities for the mid- and long-term.

“We are strengthening our competitive advantages and better aligning our leading brands and products to a clearer customer value proposition.

“Our disciplined strategy with clear focus on our Core Markets and driving operational excellence is delivering improved profitability and enabling further deleveraging.

“I look forward to sharing more detail on our progress and plans at our Interim Results in August.”

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

Dina Titus pokes fun at prediction markets in wake of FAIR BET ACT progress. Congresswoman Dina Titus smiling in a blue jacket with Polymarket and Kalshi logos over a financial graph background.
Dina Titus pokes fun at prediction markets in wake of FAIR BET ACT progress
Suswati Basu
28% could turn to illegal gambling sites if tax raised claims UK Betting and Gaming Council
Joel Loynds
Florida’s Miccosukee tribe warn against false gambling adverts
Joel Loynds
A hand resting on a keyboard in neon light. Hollywoodbets faces scrutiny for age-inappropriate advertising 
Hollywoodbets faces scrutiny for age-inappropriate advertising 
Suswati Basu
Michigan Supreme Court lets gambler sue BetMGM over $3.1 million winnings. BetMGM logo next to a wooden judge’s gavel on a courtroom desk, symbolizing a legal dispute involving the gambling company.
Michigan Supreme Court lets gambler sue BetMGM over $3.1 million winnings
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Dina Titus pokes fun at prediction markets in wake of FAIR BET ACT progress. Congresswoman Dina Titus smiling in a blue jacket with Polymarket and Kalshi logos over a financial graph background.
Gambling

Dina Titus pokes fun at prediction markets in wake of FAIR BET ACT progress
Suswati Basu3 hours

Congresswoman Dina Titus has taken to social media to poke fun at prediction markets in the wake of the FAIR BET Act’s momentum. The representative from the First District of...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.