Evoke sees “significant” growth in second quarter earnings report

Evoke, the parent company behind some of the UK’s biggest gambling brands like William Hill, 888, and Mr Green, has come out with its second quarterly (Q2) earnings report.

The gambling industry is on the rise overall, worldwide, and Evoke’s report lines up with that. As apps and different gambling avenues open up, growth is just on the cards regardless. Evoke is reporting that revenue is up 5% year-on-year, which the company claims is due to the increase in online gambling.

The company has seen an approximate 6% in online gaming, and has continued to see growth physically too. During Q2, it has benefited from the 5000 new gaming machines, which were completed in March 2025.

In the press release, Evoke states that in the last 12 months, it has seen “significant year-over-year growth” as it calculates earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) as hitting £360 million.

Evoke CEO pleased about Q2 success

In the press release, Per Widerström, CEO of Evoke said:

“I am pleased to report an improvement in the growth rate during Q2, with Retail returning to growth and continued double-digit performance in our International Core Markets.

“Q2 2025 marked our second strongest quarterly revenue performance since the beginning of 2023, a particularly encouraging result given the tough comparator from lapping the Euros.

“Importantly, this growth was also delivered profitably, in line with our focus on sustainable profitable growth, with H1 Adjusted EBITDA significantly ahead year-over-year, supporting our strong deleveraging trajectory in line with the value creation plan.

“Alongside the improved Q2 performance, we continue to transform the Group’s capabilities for the mid- and long-term.

“We are strengthening our competitive advantages and better aligning our leading brands and products to a clearer customer value proposition.

“Our disciplined strategy with clear focus on our Core Markets and driving operational excellence is delivering improved profitability and enabling further deleveraging.

“I look forward to sharing more detail on our progress and plans at our Interim Results in August.”