Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home IOC and Saudi Arabia agree 12-year deal for eSports Olympics

IOC and Saudi Arabia agree 12-year deal for eSports Olympics

An image of the new esports venue in Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have signed a gaming partnership that will see the Olympic eSports games held regularly in the Kingdom over the next 12 years.

The inaugural eSports Olympics will be held in Riyadh next year with the dates of future events not yet announced.

Saudi sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal said the country “has become a global hub for professional esports. This is a natural next step for our young athletes, our country, and the global esports community.”

The deal still needs to be ratified by the membership of the IOC at its next meeting on the 23rd and 24th of this month in Paris ahead of the Summer Olympic Games. This is expected to only be a formality however with the deal already agreed.

Prince Abdulaziz said in a post on X, “We are excited to partner with the IOC and plan together the first-ever Olympic Esports Games. A bright new era begins. Another huge addition to our lineup of major sporting events. Welcome to Saudi Arabia”

The IOC’s President Thomas Bach said, “We are very fortunate to be able to work with the Saudi NOC on the Olympic Esports Games, because it has great – if not unique – expertise in the field of esports with all its stakeholders.”

Bach has previously stated that the eSports event will have a different financial model from the Summer and Winter Games, both of which share revenue with the governing bodies of participating sports.

Last December we reported that Saudi Arabia was vying to become a global force in eSports and gaming entertainment and had unveiled a multi-billion dollar entertainment region called the Qiddiya Entertainment District featuring a huge new eSports arena with one of the world’s largest total areas of video screens to relay the action stating that the arena “will be unique in esports in both scale and user experience.”

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

An image of the new esports venue in Saudi Arabia
IOC and Saudi Arabia agree 12-year deal for eSports Olympics
Paul McNally
once human wish machine
Once Human Wish Machine: How to get and use
Jacob Woodward
Xbox 360 Infinite Undiscovery
The weird and wonderful world of Japanese game titles and the brilliant games behind them
Paul McNally
densetsu no starfy key art
Nintendo Switch Online: Japan-exclusive game series arrives
Ali Rees
Caliber icons in The First Descendant
How to get Caliber in The First Descendant
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An image of the new esports venue in Saudi Arabia
Gaming

IOC and Saudi Arabia agree 12-year deal for eSports Olympics
Paul McNally4 seconds

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have signed a gaming partnership that will see the Olympic eSports games held regularly in the Kingdom over the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.