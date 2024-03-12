Subscribe
Home Epic Games updates Unreal Engine price point for non-game developers

Epic Games updates Unreal Engine price point for non-game developers

Epic Games updates Unreal Engine price point for non-game developers

Epic Games has announced a new price structure, which will charge non-game developers an annual subscription fee of $1850 “per seat” to access its Unreal Engine.

In a deviation from the royalty-based system utilized for game developers, the change will apply from late April with the rollout of Unreal Engine 5.4.

Developers will still be bound by Epic’s 5% royalty on products earning over $1 million in lifetime gross revenues. The per-seat (effectively per-user) arrangements apply to non-game operatives who use Unreal Engine to produce content such as TV shows, films, and other media.

An exemption from the charges will be granted for smaller companies that earn less than $1 million in annual gross revenue, as well as students, educators, and “hobbyists,” as detailed in the statement from the Fortnite developer. Free use will be available for the companies responsible for plug-ins used in Unreal Engine. However, they will still enjoy a cut of proceeds from the revenue share model embedded within Unreal Engine Marketplace.

Changes to additional resources

As part of the $1850 annual fee for non-game developers, subscribers will also benefit from Epic’s Twinmotion real-time visualization tool and RealityCapture photogrammetry software — in addition to the primary 3D creation tool.

Epic Games further detailed it is bundling the additional resources ahead of a full migration into the Unreal Engine by the end of next year, but they will remain available separately at the annual cost of $445 a year for Twinmotion, while RealityCapture will command a fee of $1250.

Epic Games’ new pricing structure will only apply to content made using the latest version of Unreal Engine, 5.4. In a similar initiative to its rival competitor, Unity, anyone using 5.3 or previous versions will not be affected by the hikes until they upgrade.

Last month, Unity confirmed (then retracted) a price change of its own, that involved a controversial pay-per-download structure after a backlash from gamers.

Image credit: Epic Games

 

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

How TikTok was upended by US ban which threatens its future
Revealed – how TikTok was upended by US bill that threatens its future
Graeme Hanna
Report indicates Apple has updated patent on potential touchscreen iMac
Apple iMac could be set to try out touchscreen
Graeme Hanna
Epic Games updates Unreal Engine price point for non-game developers
Epic Games updates Unreal Engine price point for non-game developers
Graeme Hanna
Trump asked Musk to buy his Truth Social network last year.
“Trump asked Elon Musk if he wanted to buy Truth Social” says report
Graeme Hanna
Google to restrict chatbot responses on global elections
Google confirms Gemini restrictions on global election content
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

How TikTok was upended by US ban which threatens its future
Apps

Revealed - how TikTok was upended by US bill that threatens its future
Graeme Hanna46 mins

A unanimous vote from a bipartisan group of US lawmakers advanced a bill which would force ByteDance to divest ownership of TikTok, or risk losing access to its vast audience...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.