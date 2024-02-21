Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is real and the trailer drops today

After weeks of rumors that the long-awaited Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring might come out this month, followed by rumors that, no, actually it wouldn’t despite the flurry of activity in the Steam store’s back end sending waves of disappointment across ER’s fanbase, Bandai Namco have now popped up and said there will be a gameplay trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree and it’s coming today.

Expected to last around three minutes the YouTube Premiere will count down for half an hour before the action starts on the hour, building tension and making it a bit like New Year’s Eve.

What we get after that is anybody’s guess, but ours is that what we see from FromSoftware today will be spectacular. We have waited a long time for this, almost two years since the game first came out so there is no room for letdowns here.

How to watch Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree trailer

The trailer will be broadcast live on YouTube and you can set a reminder there so you don’t forget to tune in at the big moment. It will air at the same time across all regions so check the list below for your closest time zone. If you are unable to watch it live you can always catch up on YouTube afterwards.

Central European Time (CET):

21st February, 4:00 PM

Eastern Standard Time (EST):

21st February, 10:30 AM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT):

21st February, 3:00 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST):

21st February, 8:00 PM

Pacific Standard Time (PST):

21st February, 7:30 AM

What will be in the Shadow of the Erdtree trailer?

At this stage who knows, but if there are no new enemies and weapons, even if only a glimpse would be a surprise. The main thing we are hoping for is a narrowing down of the release date. A firm date might be asking too much but an indication of this year or next is at least something.