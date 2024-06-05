Languagesx
EA FC 24 Euro 2024 update: When can you play?

EA FC 24 Euro 2024 update: When can you play?

EA FC 24 players in the Euro 2024 update

Just as the regular season of football has wound down, the Euros has reared its glorious head, giving fans a summer to look forward to instead of the long wait to the next campaign.

EA FC 24 would naturally be nearing the end of its life cycle too, with players maybe looking to competitors like UFL, but thanks to the aforementioned Euro competition, we’re being treated to a brand new update.

Here, we’ll run you through the release date of the EA FC 24 Euro 2024 update so you know when you can install some International tournament goodness.

When can you play the EA FC 24 Euro 2024 update?

Thankfully, you won’t need to wait too long to get your hands on the new Euro 2024 content in EA FC 24. The release date for this is June 6, 2024 which is actually over a week earlier than when the real-life tournament starts.

This will certainly get the juices flowing ahead of the competition and add to the hype for your country’s fixtures.

As for what this update contains, EA states that there will be “a full UEFA EURO 2024 tournament experience”, strongly implying that there will be a separate mode specifically for the competition. While you’ll obviously be able to play this with your friends via couch co-op, it’s safe to say that there will be an online component also.

For the Ultimate Team element, if you played EA FC 24 from December 18, 2023 to January 14, 2024, you would have received a Euro 2024 star. These aren’t the highest rated of players but we’re sure they’re going to be needed for objectives.

Since this will be the swansong for this year’s FC iteration, there will likely be multiple Ultimate Team promos. If the leaks are true, one of these will be called “The Greats of the Game” which will feature International Heroes and Icons with stats being upgraded by their country’s performance.

Jacob Woodward
