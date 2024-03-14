Subscribe
Dreamlight Valley's Gameloft announces Dungeons & Dragons RPG

date 2024-03-14

  • Gameloft to release new Dungeons & Dragons RPG for PC/consoles in partnership with Wizards of the Coast
  • Game promises survival, life sim & action RPG elements set in Forgotten Realms with real-time danger
  • Part of growing DnD video game push by Hasbro

Video game company Gameloft has announced plans to release a Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game.

Bringing together survival, life simulation and action RPG into one game for both PC and consoles, the unnamed Dungeons & Dragons project is the result of a new license between Gameloft and Wizards of the Coast, the IP-holder and a division of Hasbro. It will be set in the mythical Forgotten Realms within the DnD universe.

Players will be able to play through an adventure story backed with plenty of lore from the franchise, with real-time survival elements that promise “a unique campaign of resilience, camaraderie, and danger at nearly every turn”.

No release date has yet been announced for the game, which is still in its early stages – so early in fact that Gameloft Montreal has also announced several job positions opening for the new game.

“We are honored to partner with Wizards of the Coast to deliver a completely new experience in the Dungeons & Dragons universe,” said Lee Kaburis, Executive Producer at Gameloft Montreal, in a press release announcing the new game. “We are all big fans of D&D and are already hard at work bringing our concept to life, including growing our team, and we look forward to sharing more details in the future.”

Dungeons & Dragons video games are on the rise

This isn’t the first instance of such a game, with Hasbro currently working with several different partners to develop video games based on the iconic franchise. The massive success of fantasy games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Elden Ring in the last couple of years has only encouraged those efforts.

For example, Starbreeze, the studio behind The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, Payday 2 and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, announced it was working on a DnD game that’s described as a co-op live service game. A separate VR game from Resolution Games was announced as recently as January 2024.

Several other DnD video game projects have been announced in the last few years but, at the same time, Hasbro also cancelled five DnD video games last year. That means it’s currently unclear which projects are still in active development.

However, Comicbook reported on March 14 that Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks  stated in a recent investor call that the company expected to continue to grow DnD’s video game presence over the next five years.

Featured image: Gameloft

Rachael Davies
