Dungeons and Dragons is finally getting its own official virtual reality game

Long-time tabletop game favorite Dungeons and Dragons is officially moving into the world of virtual reality, announces game developer Resolution Games.

Following the success of the franchise’s move into the digital world with 2023’s movie, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the traditionally physical game is now getting a virtual reality counterpart. Resolution Games will partner with Wizards of the Coast for its adaptation of the beloved franchise.

Resolution Games already has a history with games similar to Dungeons and Dragons, being the team behind the Demeo franchise, which features turn-based combat and an Action Point system that is fairly close to D&D gameplay. As with the developer’s new project, Demeo has plenty of VR features, having been released for both Oculus Quest and PS VR2 with a virtual reality tabletop environment.

“As anyone who’s played Demeo can guess, we’re incredibly huge fans of tabletop roleplaying games,” said Tommy Palm, founder and CEO of Resolution Games, as reported by IGN. “They have an unparalleled power to bring people together to create shared experiences, and that’s something we’ve tried to capture, too, with nearly every release in our library.

“Dungeons and Dragons offers one of the richest fantasy worlds that has ever been created, and it only gets bigger with every new sourcebook and adventure. We’re beyond humbled to have the opportunity to work with such an incredible IP and look forward to sharing the first details of this new project in the future.”

When is the Dungeons and Dragons virtual reality game coming out?

Very few actual details are known about the game as yet, other than that it will exist. That means no screenshots, videos, or even concept art of the new Dungeons & Dragons game have been released, but there are plenty of D&D graphics out there that could give you an idea of what to expect from this new foray into the virtual world.

Resolution Games has also not suggested a release window or target platforms, promising only that more details will be shared at a later date.

Featured image: Dungeons & Dragons