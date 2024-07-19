Dragon Age: The Veilguard: Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has seemingly been coming for a lifetime. After a name change from Dreadwolf, Veilguard looks to be in great shape, with many incredibly excited for it to release.

Here, we’ll take a deep dive into Dragon Age: The Veilguard, revealing its release date, trailers, platforms, and hopefully answering more of your burning questions on the hotly anticipated return to Thedas.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date

After a name change and a bunch of years in development, we now have a release date for the game.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will launch in Fall 2024, which was a surprise to some who were under the impression that it would be a 2025 title.

This is obviously great news for those eager to get their hands on another Dragon Age game, and will likely be able to get stuck in prior to any Holiday breaks.

What we don’t have though is an actual day or month it will be released on but we expect this to change as we get further into the year.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard trailers

This latest iteration of the Dragon Age series was under wraps for some time but after being officially revealed in June 2024, we have two trailers to dive into.

The first of these is the reveal trailer, and instead of a short logo and some fancy music, we got a pretty big look at the art style for the game, coupled with some in-depth dialogue from various NPCs.

Granted, this was a cinematic trailer of sorts, with no actual gameplay, but the graphics will definitely be on a similar level in-game.

Next up, we received a whopping 20 minute gameplay trailer showcasing the start of the experience and what enemies lie in wait for you and your squad.

We won’t go into much more on this because it’s just worth the watch:

Dragon Age: The Veilguard platforms

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, with those older generation consoles missing out.

This is somewhat of a rarity for a 2024 release since many titles are still opting for a more blanket release, allowing for as many people to experience the game as possible.

What it does allow the devs to do though is create a game with more graphical fidelity, and going off the trailers above, you can see that is definitely the case.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard classes

Just like other games in the Dragon Age series, there are three classes you’re able to pick from when creating your character.

Here are each of the classes and descriptions so you know what to expect when crafting your hero:

Warrior – Warriors command the flow of the battlefield. Some lay waste with sword and shield, while others use a two handed weapon to send enemies flying.

Mage – Mages rain down fury with spells that incinerate, freeze, electrocute and crush. Some cast from afar, while others prefer close quarters combat.

Rogue – The rogue’s hallmarks are quick movement and reflexes. Whether wielding a bow or dual swords, they use powerful, precise strikes for lethal damage.

Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard multiplayer?

Even though many suspected that Dragon Age: The Veilguard would have a multiplayer element, sadly, it is a single player only game.

Bioware did state that they took a “hard look at multiplayer” but made the sacrifice to keep it a single player title in an effort to focus on “unforgettable characters” and engaging story.

Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Game Pass?

At the moment, there has been no word as to whether Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be a day one release on Game Pass.

However, since it is published by EA and EA Play is still a benefit of being a Game Pass subscriber, Veilguard will make it onto the service at some point.