Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Dragon Age: The Veilguard: Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

Dragon Age: The Veilguard: Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

Various characters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has seemingly been coming for a lifetime. After a name change from Dreadwolf, Veilguard looks to be in great shape, with many incredibly excited for it to release.

Here, we’ll take a deep dive into Dragon Age: The Veilguard, revealing its release date, trailers, platforms, and hopefully answering more of your burning questions on the hotly anticipated return to Thedas.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date

After a name change and a bunch of years in development, we now have a release date for the game.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will launch in Fall 2024, which was a surprise to some who were under the impression that it would be a 2025 title.

This is obviously great news for those eager to get their hands on another Dragon Age game, and will likely be able to get stuck in prior to any Holiday breaks.

What we don’t have though is an actual day or month it will be released on but we expect this to change as we get further into the year.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard trailers

This latest iteration of the Dragon Age series was under wraps for some time but after being officially revealed in June 2024, we have two trailers to dive into.

The first of these is the reveal trailer, and instead of a short logo and some fancy music, we got a pretty big look at the art style for the game, coupled with some in-depth dialogue from various NPCs.

Granted, this was a cinematic trailer of sorts, with no actual gameplay, but the graphics will definitely be on a similar level in-game.

Next up, we received a whopping 20 minute gameplay trailer showcasing the start of the experience and what enemies lie in wait for you and your squad.

We won’t go into much more on this because it’s just worth the watch:

Dragon Age: The Veilguard platforms

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, with those older generation consoles missing out.

This is somewhat of a rarity for a 2024 release since many titles are still opting for a more blanket release, allowing for as many people to experience the game as possible.

What it does allow the devs to do though is create a game with more graphical fidelity, and going off the trailers above, you can see that is definitely the case.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard classes

dragon age the veilguard mage class

Just like other games in the Dragon Age series, there are three classes you’re able to pick from when creating your character.

Here are each of the classes and descriptions so you know what to expect when crafting your hero:

Warrior – Warriors command the flow of the battlefield. Some lay waste with sword and shield, while others use a two handed weapon to send enemies flying.

Mage – Mages rain down fury with spells that incinerate, freeze, electrocute and crush. Some cast from afar, while others prefer close quarters combat.

Rogue – The rogue’s hallmarks are quick movement and reflexes. Whether wielding a bow or dual swords, they use powerful, precise strikes for lethal damage.

Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard multiplayer?

Even though many suspected that Dragon Age: The Veilguard would have a multiplayer element, sadly, it is a single player only game.

Bioware did state that they took a “hard look at multiplayer” but made the sacrifice to keep it a single player title in an effort to focus on “unforgettable characters” and engaging story.

Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Game Pass?

Two NPCs in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

At the moment, there has been no word as to whether Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be a day one release on Game Pass.

However, since it is published by EA and EA Play is still a benefit of being a Game Pass subscriber, Veilguard will make it onto the service at some point.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Two Cosplayers pose for a fighting game photo
PlayStation’s Evo 2024 kicks off this weekend 
Brian-Damien Morgan
Various characters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age: The Veilguard: Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know
Jacob Woodward
All the Fortnite Cursed Sails quests
Fortnite: All Cursed Sails quests and when you can unlock them
Paul McNally
Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean
Fortnite Cursed Sails Pass: How to get all rewards
Paul McNally
A picture of Master Chief from the live action Halo TV show
Paramount has canceled the Halo TV show
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Two Cosplayers pose for a fighting game photo
Gaming

PlayStation’s Evo 2024 kicks off this weekend 
Brian-Damien Morgan2 seconds

PlayStation’s Evo 2024 kicks off this weekend, bringing a host of gaming reveals, tournaments, and trophies. This year's Evo 2024 will take place in Las Vegas. Returning champions and new...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.