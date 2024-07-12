Languagesx
Dragon Age: The Veilguard nudity confirmed — but how much will we see?

Dragon Age: The Veilguard nudity confirmed — but how much will we see?

Bioware demo of Dragon Age: The Veilguard
tl;dr

  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard will feature nudity, including topless nudity in the character creator and likely throughout the game.
  • The game will include gender-free romance options and varied amorous scenes based on companion personalities.
  • Set to release in 2024, the game will have seven companions, ensuring diverse and busy romantic interactions for players.

After months of speculation, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has seemingly confirmed that it will have at least some nudity. This is important because, well, there’s been naked people in the three games preceding this one.

Game Informer journalist Wesley LeBlanc said he discovered topless nudity “first-hand” in the Dragon Age: The Veilguard character creator when customizing a female Rook character, “[a]nd that’s when Veilguard game director Corrine Busche smiled, likely knowing full well that nudity in the character creator means nudity elsewhere in the game,” he wrote.

Busche then, he said, went on to reiterate that “this is a mature RPG,” seemingly suggesting that there’s more to come in the nudity department. When LeBlanc asked Busche whether we can expect bottom nudity in this game, the game director said that this is something she wanted players to discover for themselves, which we’re taking to mean that there might be more surprises in store.

As LeBlanc points out, nudity has been present in previous Bioware games, but the difference is, it’s “almost always” been implied nudity thanks to some clever placing of shadows, body parts, and pieces of scenery.

Will Dragon Age: The Veilguard include sex?

We already know that The Veilguard will have gender-free romance options, and in an interview with IGN, Busche revealed that we can expect some amorous scenes too — although exactly how frisky some characters are is set to vary.

“Some of them are more spicy than others,” she said. “Just like real life, our companions have such diverse personalities. Some of them are more physical, more aggressive, and some of them are more [.. ] we have a gentleman necromancer, for instance, that is more intimate and sensual.”

There’s set to be seven companions in total: Harding, Davrin, Bellara, Taash, Lucanis, Emmrich, and Neve. So, needless to say, the player will be getting busy. Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released sometime in 2024.

Image by Bioware

Charlotte Colombo
Freelance Journalist

Charlotte Colombo is a freelance journalist with bylines in Metro.co.uk, Radio Times, The Independent, Daily Dot, Glamour, Stylist, and VICE among others. She most recently worked as a Staff Writer for entertainment outlet The Digital Fix for two years and, prior to that, worked with Business Insider and Dexerto on their digital culture desks. She’s also appeared on BBC Radio 5 and The Guardian podcast to share her expertise on technology, influencers, and niche internet subcultures. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and has been freelancing for three years. She has a wide range…

