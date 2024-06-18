Donkey Kong Country Returns HD gives a much loved spinoff a Switch closeup

In a lineup starring Metroid, Zelda, and the Mario brothers, perhaps fans of old-old-old school Nintendo character Donkey Kong (among the first three) felt a little overshadowed during Tuesday’s June 2024 Nintendo Direct. If that’s you, well, here’s a closer look at Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for Nintendo Switch.

In addition to Messrs. Kong Donkey and Diddy, romping, stomping, rolling, and recovering their lifetime supply of bananas from the Tiki Tak Tribe, we also see the rhino Rambi rumbling through the hazards with the heroes aboard.

It’s more than just a coat of high-definition polish. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will have 80 levels in all, which means the game gets all the extra levels that were included in the 2013 port to 3DS, called Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D. It’ll also include two-player couch co-operative play, which seems like a natural fit for a game starring two characters.

The original Donkey Kong Country returns was a hit on two platforms

Originally launching for the Wii in 2010, Donkey Kong Country Returns reviewed well on two platforms. It sold even better, and very quickly at that, gathering more than 4 million units sold in its first month. It was followed in 2014 by Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, which later was ported to Switch in 2018.

Donkey Kong Country Returns was re-released on Wii U via the eShop, but it has since been delisted, probably when eShop support for that platform ended back in April.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD launches Jan. 16 for Nintendo Switch.

Featured image via YouTube