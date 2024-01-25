Nintendo ends its 3DS and Wii U systems by April 8

The exact date that the majority of the 3DS and Wii U’s remaining internet services will expire has been revealed by Nintendo. Playing multiplayer Splatoon or accessing other users’ Super Mario Maker levels on April 8 at 7 AM ET will no longer be possible. Online cooperative gaming, leaderboards, and data distribution (unless you find a workable homebrew alternative) are the features that will not be available on either system. The possibility for users to customize the Nintendo 3DS home menu with the Badge Arcade feature is also going away.

Single-player modes and games will continue to work on both platforms. Nintendo announced that some games would be excluded from the online service shutdown and suggested that users of third-party games get in touch with the publishers to find out if they planned to keep servers running. The company also states that Poké Transporter and Pokémon Bank features will be available for now. You can download updates and games you’ve previously purchased on any device for the foreseeable future. Nintendo shut down the Wii U and 3DS eShop in March of last year.

3DS and Wii U system owners have until 1 AM ET on March 12th

The company states that 3DS and Wii U system owners have until 1 AM ET on March 12th to merge their Nintendo Account and Nintendo Network ID. If customers choose to do so, they can use any leftover money to buy Nintendo Switch games, DLC, and other digital content from the eShops on either system.

Yesterday, Nintendo said they will honor Princess Peach by introducing a line of Joy-Cons in coordinating hues. March 22nd will see the release of Princess Peach: Showtime! and a set of pastel pink Joy-Con controllers.– this seems like a long-overdue tribute to Princess Peach, who appeared in 1985 and was honored in Super Mario Brothers in April 2023. Nintendo didn’t say the specific price of the limited-time Joy-Cons — but they will likely cost the usual — about $80.

Featured Image Credit: