Disney Speedstorm's Golden Pass controversy moves Gameloft to consider changes

Disney Speedstorm’s Golden Pass controversy moves Gameloft to consider changes

Gameloft considers changes to Disney Speedstorm monetization after outcry. An image showing two animated characters, each driving a stylized race car. The setting appears to be a virtual race track with elements of a fantastical or futuristic world, including an icy gate and neon-lit buildings in the background. The car on the left is colored in blue tones with yellow highlights on the wheels, while the one on the right is pink with yellow and purple accents. Both cars have a sporty, aerodynamic design indicative of high-speed racing games. The characters exude a sense of excitement and competition, signaling an action-packed racing experience.
Players criticized the new pricing structure. Credit: Gameloft via Steam
tl;dr

  • Gameloft faces backlash over Disney Speedstorm monetization changes.
  • Golden Pass now only available via $9.99 purchase, not Tokens.
  • Players express frustration; Gameloft hints at potential adjustments.

Gameloft may reverse course on Disney Speedstorm following major backlash regarding changes to the game’s monetization strategy.

Previously, players could earn the game’s “Golden Pass” — also known as its Season Pass — by accumulating Tokens, an in-game currency that can be freely earned. However, with the launch of the next season, the Golden Pass will only be available by purchasing it for $9.99.

“Starting in Season 7, significant structural changes will be coming to both Golden Passes and the Season Tour,” Gameloft announced in an April 9 blog post about Speedstorm. “Our goals with the changes are: make our Golden Passes more engaging and faster to complete for players, allow players to focus more on which Racers they wish to unlock via Golden Passes, [and] give more rewards to players that can be used on any Racer in the game.”

Gameloft then confirmed the following changes as part of the update: “Golden Passes will no longer be purchasable with Tokens, only as a direct purchase.” It was also announced that for the first time Season 7 of Speedstorm would be divided into two parts, with each segment lasting a month and featuring its own Golden Pass. Each part will have a premium Golden Pass Bundle for $19.99.

This decision has led to frustration among Disney Speedstorm players, especially those who purchased an early access Founder’s Pack. This pack included a substantial number of Tokens, which were promised to hold value for the future of the game. One user said: “That is possibly the WORSE change you could make! We’ve been saving up tokens BECAUSE of the pass!” Another added: “Are you making an actual effort to try and lose players?”

Gameloft’s response

Gameloft subsequently shared a statement on the official X account of the game, recognizing the response to its strategies and indicating potential adjustments ahead. “We would like to thank all of our fans for providing feedback over the past week”, the message reads. “We appreciate having such a passionate community. We will provide an update soon and appreciate your patience.”

Given that Season 7 is due to start on Thursday, there’s likely more to come on this development. However, it is unclear whether the season will be delayed or if the changes will take place at a later date.

Featured image: Gameloft

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu

Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google.

