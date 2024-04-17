Disney Speedstorm’s Golden Pass controversy moves Gameloft to consider changes

Gameloft may reverse course on Disney Speedstorm following major backlash regarding changes to the game’s monetization strategy.

Previously, players could earn the game’s “Golden Pass” — also known as its Season Pass — by accumulating Tokens, an in-game currency that can be freely earned. However, with the launch of the next season, the Golden Pass will only be available by purchasing it for $9.99.

“Starting in Season 7, significant structural changes will be coming to both Golden Passes and the Season Tour,” Gameloft announced in an April 9 blog post about Speedstorm. “Our goals with the changes are: make our Golden Passes more engaging and faster to complete for players, allow players to focus more on which Racers they wish to unlock via Golden Passes, [and] give more rewards to players that can be used on any Racer in the game.”

Gameloft then confirmed the following changes as part of the update: “Golden Passes will no longer be purchasable with Tokens, only as a direct purchase.” It was also announced that for the first time Season 7 of Speedstorm would be divided into two parts, with each segment lasting a month and featuring its own Golden Pass. Each part will have a premium Golden Pass Bundle for $19.99.

This decision has led to frustration among Disney Speedstorm players, especially those who purchased an early access Founder’s Pack. This pack included a substantial number of Tokens, which were promised to hold value for the future of the game. One user said: “That is possibly the WORSE change you could make! We’ve been saving up tokens BECAUSE of the pass!” Another added: “Are you making an actual effort to try and lose players?”

Gameloft’s response

Gameloft subsequently shared a statement on the official X account of the game, recognizing the response to its strategies and indicating potential adjustments ahead. “We would like to thank all of our fans for providing feedback over the past week”, the message reads. “We appreciate having such a passionate community. We will provide an update soon and appreciate your patience.”

Given that Season 7 is due to start on Thursday, there’s likely more to come on this development. However, it is unclear whether the season will be delayed or if the changes will take place at a later date.

Featured image: Gameloft