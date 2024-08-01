Discord users will see big improvements and new features on Xbox

Discord enthusiasts are set to benefit from new updates which will be rolled out to Xbox users.

The new functionality is coming to Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One operating systems and they will add features to the communication service.

A company press release detailed the news, with the most prominent update set to allow Xbox users to watch their friends’ streams directly on Xbox consoles, whether or not they have opted to stream their session on any platform.

To use this feature, users should navigate to the conversation members list within the Xbox guide. If someone on your panel is active, you should select their profile, choose ‘Watch Stream’ and then you are plugged in on full screen to whatever they are invested in.

Another new addition is an improved route to join a server voice channel or to call one of your friends from your Xbox. Previously, you would be required to start a call on your smartphone before connecting it to the console, or to initially join a server voice channel, but that bloated process has been eradicated.

Users will be able to see who is playing on Xbox or chilling out in conversation by perusing the Discord friends list. This will make it easier and less time-consuming to get online and get involved in the activities you want to enjoy.

Information such as mutual servers, friends, and their Gamertag will be visible here too.

Discord: Gamers’ communication tool of choice

The new features will be introduced gradually over the next few weeks, building up to full universal availability but those users on the Xbox Insiders program will be available to access them immediately.

This latest upgrade marks the next step in Discord’s journey beyond mobile and PC, to incorporate further devices including games consoles. The instant messaging and audio platform first collaborated with Microsoft back in 2020. At that juncture, the company confirmed it was bringing voice chat capability to the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Discord has also partnered with Sony’s PlayStation, delivering its platform on the PS5.

Overall, it wants to connect with gamers, aiming to position Discord as the communication tool of choice for all streaming needs, for users and developers.

Image credit: Via Ideogram