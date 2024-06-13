Languagesx
Sony PlayStation expands Discord integration with PS5, simplifying voice chat access

Asia will be the first region to test the new update
TL:DR

  • Sony announced PS5 players can now access Discord voice chats directly from their consoles.
  • The update will roll out gradually, starting in Japan and Asia, then moving to other regions.
  • To use Discord on PS5, update your system software and link your PlayStation Network and Discord accounts.

Sony Playstation collaborated with Discord last year, introducing connectivity options for players on the PS5 console and within the Discord community. Following the introduction of Discord voice chat on the PS5, the company states that there have been over 290 million instances where players used the feature to communicate with friends through Discord’s voice channels while gaming.

However, the gaming giant has now announced plans to allow PS5 players to access Discord voice chats directly from their consoles, getting rid of the need to manage these connections through Discord’s PC or mobile apps.

The update will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks, starting with PS5 users in Japan and Asia, then extending to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and finally the U.S. and Canada.

How do I connect my PS5 to Discord?

To use Discord voice chat on the PS5, go to the Game Base section in the PS5 Control Center and click on the Discord tab. From there, select the Discord server or direct message group you wish to join, and then choose your preferred voice channel to see additional details like who is currently active in the chat. You will also receive a notification on your PS5 console when you get a call from a Discord user, allowing you to join the conversation immediately.

Therefore, you’ll need to make sure your PS5 is updated to the latest system software to enjoy the new Discord integration. Your PlayStation Network account must also be linked to your Discord account. That being said, some players were displeased that it would not be rolled out to other versions of PlayStation.

Sabrina Meditz, senior director of product management for the PlayStation platform experience, wrote in a blog post: “This update will make it easier than ever to quickly hop into Discord conversations with other gamers.”

She added that starting next week, gamers will be able to share their PlayStation Network profile on any messaging or social app. By selecting “Share Profile” from the PlayStation App or the PS5 console, users can generate a shareable link or QR code.

Featured image: Sony

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

