Users poke fun at Discord rebrand and question why it happened

Users poke fun at Discord rebrand and question why it happened

Discord rebrand with test 'Group chat that's all fun & games'

Discord has had yet another rebrand as they enter into the ‘next chapter’ and although changes are subtle, people are already poking fun and questioning why it had to happen in the first place.

On Wednesday (May 29) the CEO of Discord Jason Citron shared details about the brand’s change in appearance through a company blog post.

Jason says the brand now has a “refreshed look and visual identity to reflect the future of people playing games together. This new look celebrates the fun friends have together while talking, playing, and hanging out on Discord.”

To the untrained eye, it might not even appear like a change has taken place. The rebrand simply sees the brand adopting a darker shade of purple and blue.

The tagline ‘That’s All Fun & Games’ has been used in the announcement which has brought on a whole lot of laughs from users.

In the YouTube video announcement, one of the top comments says: “It’s all fun and games until someone leaks private NATO documents in the server.”

Another person writes: “That’s All Fun & Games until you realize the Group Chat gets recorded by Discord Staff cough,” and someone else puts: “It’s all fun and games until Discord puts more free features behind a nitro paywall.”

Not everyone loves the Discord update

It’s not all fun and games though, as some people have been left wondering why the instant messaging platform has to be changed once more.

In the comments of the same YouTube video, someone writes: “so they started with Discord being game-focused, then they rebranded to being community-focused, and now they’re going back to being game-focused. It almost seems like there was no point in rebranding in the first place…”

In the ‘next chapter’ blog post, the CEO explains how the team behind the platform will “focus on making it easier and more fun for people to talk and hang out before, during and after playing – and we’ll help developers of those games bring their creativity to life.”

Featured Image: Via company press release

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer.

Sophie Atkinson
Users poke fun at Discord rebrand and question why it happened

Sophie Atkinson
