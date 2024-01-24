Diablo IV Season 3 Unique drops revealed

With Season 3 of Diablo IV underway and adventurers are already powering their way through the new threat facing Sanctuary, Blizzard has snuck in some new unique item drops throughout the game. There are six new uniques in total, one for each of the classes and another that can be used by any class and they drop from end-game events, so the more you take part in the more chance you have of getting one of these rarest of drops to add to your collection.

All unique drops in Diablo IV Season 3

The table below shows all the unique items you can get in Season 3.

Unique Class Description Beastfall Boots Rogue When you cast an Ultimate skill, your next Core skill consumes all of your energy and deals 0.5–1.5% increased damage per Energy consumed. Using a Cooldown restores 5 energy. Mutilator Plate Necromancer You are Blood Lanced, and when Blood Lance would deal damage to you, it instead Fortifies you for 1–2% of your Maximum Life and has a 5% chance to form a Blood Orb. Blood Lance deals 10–20%[x] increased damage. Paingorger’s Gauntlets All Damaging enemies with a cast Non–Basic Skill marks them for 3 seconds. When a Basic Skill first hits a marked enemy, the Basic Skill’s damage is echoed to all marked enemies, dealing 100–200%[x] increased damage. Ring of the Ravenous Barbarian Rend’s duration is increased by 2.0–4.0 seconds. Damaging enemies with Brawling Skills applies 2 stacks of Rend’s Bleed. This effect can only occur once every 4 seconds per enemy. Starfall Coronet Sorcerer Meteor now has 2 charges and an 11–6 second Charge Cooldown instead of a Mana cost and drops 3 additional meteors around the target. Meteor’s Enchantment effect and Enhanced Meteor drop 1 additional meteor. Unsung Ascetic’s Wraps Druid Lightning Storm gains 1 additional strike each time it grows. Lightning Storm Critical Strikes cause lightning to strike twice, dealing 10–20% increased damage.

For more information on Season 3 – Season of the Construct, head to the official Diablo page to read all about the quality of life improvements Blizzard has added this time around.