Home Derek Sein-Lwin wins 2025 WSOP main event final at Cherokee

Derek Sein-Lwin wins 2025 WSOP main event final at Cherokee

Derek Sein-Lwin wins 2025 WSOP main event final at Cherokee. Derek Sein-Lwin at WSOP

Derek Sein-Lwin takes home the grand prize at the Cherokee WSOP Circuit Main Event, winning a massive  $281,514 at his first WSOP Circuit ring.

The 2025 World Series of Poker (WSOP) is over, with Sein-Lwin taking home the biggest prize winnings, taking down the $1,700 Cherokee WSOP Circuit Main Event for $281,514 and his first WSOP Circuit ring, hosted at Harrah’s Cherokee in North Carolina.. That comes after players earned 18 WSOP Circuit rings throughout this year’s series.

From Day 2 of the final event, 1,190 players entered the game, culminating in a $281,514 prize pool. Sein-Lwin held the position of overall chip leader from Day 2 into Day 3, before taking home the Cherokee WSOP Circuit Main Event title.

“The hands were just coming right,” Sein-Lwin said after the event. “I kept on getting Aces and even Primos in general. I think I got Aces two or three times in the beginning, I got Kings once, I got Ace Kings…it’s just a dream come true.”

His takings were almost $100,000 more than second-place Patrick Plott, who won $187,676. Third place goes to Vladyslav Shovkovyi, with takings of $131,070.

Cherokee WSOP Circuit Main Event Final Table Results and Winnings

Here’s the take-home winnings of the top nine players at the Cherokee WSOP Circuit Main Event, starting with Sein-Lwin:

  • 1st place: Derek Sein-Lwin – $281,514
  • 2nd place: Patrick Plott – $187,676
  • 3rd place: Vladyslav Shovkovyi – $131,070
  • 4th place: Rohit Kwatra – $93,884
  • 5th place: Jacob Ferro – $68,001
  • 6th place: Sanjay Gehi – $50,059
  • 7th place: Chico Pho – $37,463
  • 8th place: Eric Yanovsky – $28,510
  • 9th place: Ricardo Eyzaguirre – $22,069

Sein-Lwin’s takings are the biggest winnings of the event at Cherokee across all games, coming well beyond the next highest amount, won in the $400 No-Limit Hold’em Mini-Main. That was taken by Marshall White, accumulating to a no-less-impressive $135,620, just ahead of Charles Phillips’ $127,911 prize in the $400 No-Limit Hold’em Monster Stack.

This comes after a year of the series pushing the limits when it comes to prize winnings, having announced a record-breaking prize for its Paradise 2025 event earlier this year.

Featured image: Poker.org via X

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Rachael Davies
Freelance Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

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