Derek Sein-Lwin takes home the grand prize at the Cherokee WSOP Circuit Main Event, winning a massive $281,514 at his first WSOP Circuit ring.

The 2025 World Series of Poker (WSOP) is over, with Sein-Lwin taking home the biggest prize winnings, taking down the $1,700 Cherokee WSOP Circuit Main Event for $281,514 and his first WSOP Circuit ring, hosted at Harrah’s Cherokee in North Carolina.. That comes after players earned 18 WSOP Circuit rings throughout this year’s series.

From Day 2 of the final event, 1,190 players entered the game, culminating in a $281,514 prize pool. Sein-Lwin held the position of overall chip leader from Day 2 into Day 3, before taking home the Cherokee WSOP Circuit Main Event title.

“The hands were just coming right,” Sein-Lwin said after the event. “I kept on getting Aces and even Primos in general. I think I got Aces two or three times in the beginning, I got Kings once, I got Ace Kings…it’s just a dream come true.”

Derek Sein-Lwin used tough play and a run of hot cards to ship the WSOP Circuit Main Event at Cherokee for a $281,514 payday!🔥 pic.twitter.com/N2dEH74ssh — Poker Org (@pokerorg) December 9, 2025

His takings were almost $100,000 more than second-place Patrick Plott, who won $187,676. Third place goes to Vladyslav Shovkovyi, with takings of $131,070.

Cherokee WSOP Circuit Main Event Final Table Results and Winnings

Here’s the take-home winnings of the top nine players at the Cherokee WSOP Circuit Main Event, starting with Sein-Lwin:

1st place: Derek Sein-Lwin – $281,514

2nd place: Patrick Plott – $187,676

3rd place: Vladyslav Shovkovyi – $131,070

4th place: Rohit Kwatra – $93,884

5th place: Jacob Ferro – $68,001

6th place: Sanjay Gehi – $50,059

7th place: Chico Pho – $37,463

8th place: Eric Yanovsky – $28,510

9th place: Ricardo Eyzaguirre – $22,069

Sein-Lwin’s takings are the biggest winnings of the event at Cherokee across all games, coming well beyond the next highest amount, won in the $400 No-Limit Hold’em Mini-Main. That was taken by Marshall White, accumulating to a no-less-impressive $135,620, just ahead of Charles Phillips’ $127,911 prize in the $400 No-Limit Hold’em Monster Stack.

This comes after a year of the series pushing the limits when it comes to prize winnings, having announced a record-breaking prize for its Paradise 2025 event earlier this year.

Featured image: Poker.org via X