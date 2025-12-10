Derek Sein-Lwin takes home the grand prize at the Cherokee WSOP Circuit Main Event, winning a massive $281,514 at his first WSOP Circuit ring.
The 2025 World Series of Poker (WSOP) is over, with Sein-Lwin taking home the biggest prize winnings, taking down the $1,700 Cherokee WSOP Circuit Main Event for $281,514 and his first WSOP Circuit ring, hosted at Harrah’s Cherokee in North Carolina.. That comes after players earned 18 WSOP Circuit rings throughout this year’s series.
From Day 2 of the final event, 1,190 players entered the game, culminating in a $281,514 prize pool. Sein-Lwin held the position of overall chip leader from Day 2 into Day 3, before taking home the Cherokee WSOP Circuit Main Event title.
“The hands were just coming right,” Sein-Lwin said after the event. “I kept on getting Aces and even Primos in general. I think I got Aces two or three times in the beginning, I got Kings once, I got Ace Kings…it’s just a dream come true.”
Derek Sein-Lwin used tough play and a run of hot cards to ship the WSOP Circuit Main Event at Cherokee for a $281,514 payday!🔥 pic.twitter.com/N2dEH74ssh
— Poker Org (@pokerorg) December 9, 2025
His takings were almost $100,000 more than second-place Patrick Plott, who won $187,676. Third place goes to Vladyslav Shovkovyi, with takings of $131,070.
Cherokee WSOP Circuit Main Event Final Table Results and Winnings
Here’s the take-home winnings of the top nine players at the Cherokee WSOP Circuit Main Event, starting with Sein-Lwin:
- 1st place: Derek Sein-Lwin – $281,514
- 2nd place: Patrick Plott – $187,676
- 3rd place: Vladyslav Shovkovyi – $131,070
- 4th place: Rohit Kwatra – $93,884
- 5th place: Jacob Ferro – $68,001
- 6th place: Sanjay Gehi – $50,059
- 7th place: Chico Pho – $37,463
- 8th place: Eric Yanovsky – $28,510
- 9th place: Ricardo Eyzaguirre – $22,069
Sein-Lwin’s takings are the biggest winnings of the event at Cherokee across all games, coming well beyond the next highest amount, won in the $400 No-Limit Hold’em Mini-Main. That was taken by Marshall White, accumulating to a no-less-impressive $135,620, just ahead of Charles Phillips’ $127,911 prize in the $400 No-Limit Hold’em Monster Stack.
This comes after a year of the series pushing the limits when it comes to prize winnings, having announced a record-breaking prize for its Paradise 2025 event earlier this year.
Featured image: Poker.org via X