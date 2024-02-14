Deep Rock Galactic Survivor is here to brighten your week

Deep Rock Galactic has long been making fans of the co-op horde shooter genre happy. Its blend of dwarves, beer, mining, and violence has given it its deserved Overwhelmingly Popular review grade on Steam since arriving getting on for four years ago now. We had a brief look at a new spin-off for the series Deep Rock Galactic Survivor a few weeks back, and today it launches into Early Access with a launch discount on Steam and a brand new trailer showing the gameplay, which you can see below.

Deep Rock Galactic Survivor is a riff on the popular auto-shooter Vampire Survivor but with dwarves and a much more likable aesthetic and some nice additional gameplay mechanics like mining All the weapons from its bigger brother are present and correct and you will be fighting off the same alien hordes, but this time alone as DRGS is a single-player experience.

The developers at Funday Games have released a mini-roadmap of what the next few weeks for the game will be like saying in a post on Steam:

“What’s the plan from here? More weapons, biomes, artifacts? Well…basically, all of those and more. For the first few weeks after launch, we are going to focus on any immediate issues and do rapid-fire patches for a bit. When the game is in a somewhat stable state, we will start working on content based on our roadmap (what we want) and community feedback (what you want). With a bit of luck, those two have overlaps.”

The game only launched about an hour ago and there has already been a hotfix patch released.

The game is also rated as Playable on Steam Deck, but there are a few changes underway to make some of the text more legible.

If you are looking for some mindless blasting fun to forget any Valentine’s Day blues, then you can pick Deep Rock Galactic Survivor up for just $8.99 on Steam at the moment.