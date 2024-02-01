Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor arrives in Early Access on Valentine’s Day

Deep Rock Galactic Survivor

If you have ever played Deep Rock Galactic there is a fair chance you love it. The clever procedurally generated landscape as you go mining either alone or with friends is never, ever the same. Ever. If you haven’t played it think Minecraft meets Left 4 Dead / Warhammer: Darktide. Mine down, collect the good stuff, and bring it back to the surface to upgrade your dwarven crib, and more importantly for all dwarfs, buy beer.

If you have ever played Vampire Survivors there is a fair chance you love it. The incessant panic of this classy auto-shooter makes it very difficult to put down as you upgrade your weapons and try to survive against the undead for as long as possible.

If you ever thought mixing those two games together would be cool, yet a bit unlikely, well you are wrong and are about to find that out big time on Valentine’s Day this year when Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor goes into early-access, priced at just $9.99. This will be your new favorite game.

As you can see from the launch trailer it is a top-down version of DRG with the horde elements of Vampire Survivor. So while not being entirely original in premise it looks a lot of fun.

40 different weapons can be collected and there will be 20 different weapon types when the game launches into Early Access. According to a report in Techraptor, the game is scheduled to be in EA for around a year with constant additions depending on player feedback. 

Deep Rock Galactic has had such love and attention since its launch there is no reason to expect it’s Survivor offshoot to fare any differently.

If you are still struggling with what to ask your significant other for Valentine’s Day, your problem may just have been solved.

