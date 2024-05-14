Deep Rock Galactic Survivor gets a second update, and the monsters are fighting back big time

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor – the horde-shooter version of DRG, not the regular old FPS variety is getting a second large update today – Hoxxes Fight Back, and it seems like the bad guys are fed up with getting stomped by your collection of half-drunken dwarves.

We have been championing Survivor since it came out, it is a great game and almost the perfect game if you play on the move with a Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally and involves you surviving wave after wave of attacking hordes, completing a few arbitrary tasks and getting to the extraction point without getting killed. Sounds simple enough, it’s not, but it is certainly moreish.

This second content update brings with is some new enemies and reworks the devilish difficult Dreadnaught boss battles at the end of each scenario.

A new variant of the Dreadnaught boss battle can also happen with you getting to fight the Dreadnaught Twins instead, which is basically two, albeit smaller Dreadnaughts. Thanks.

The regular Dreadnaught has some new funky moves as well including the Trembling Stomp and the Swarm Bladder.

The Huuli Hoarder is a new enemy to Survivor and is sort of like Diablo’s Loot Goblin in that when you kill it you get a sizeable loot drop.

There’s tons more added including balancing and bug fixes as well as tweaks to the weaponry we know and love. Here a few highlights but you can get your hands on the patch right now and head back down into the mines immediately.

Rock and Stone

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Update 2 patch highlights

General Improvements

Worked with the transparency of the stats system, highlighting different stat modifier groups with different colors

Added a stage and hazard level widget, so it is now visible at all times during a run

Added more tooltips

TH-0R Bug Taser got a rework and is now a lot cooler

Plasma projectiles works with the piercing stat

Worked on a bunch of explosion and ground zone VFX to reduce screen clutter and improve visibility of other gameplay elements

Added a retry button to the end screen if the mission failed

Equipped Overclocks can now be viewed on pause and weapon inspect screens

### Balance