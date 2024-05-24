Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Dave the Diver’s collab with Godzilla is live, but players don’t have long before it’s gone

Dave the Diver’s collab with Godzilla is live, but players don’t have long before it’s gone

Dave the Diver and Godzilla poster showing Dave's fishing boat on the sea to the left and then Godzilla on the right
TL:DR

  • Godzilla has come to Dave the Diver, available until November 23 for free.
  • The DLC includes three new missions, inspired dishes, and collectibles from the ocean.
  • Players can continue to play the DLC after the distribution period if downloaded before the end date.

Godzilla has officially come to Dave the Diver but he won’t be sticking around for long, as the ancient reptilian beast will be gone from November 23. Players have before then to redeem it, then the expansion will be gone forever.

With the mighty monarch of monsters Godzilla celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, the collaboration with the indie game has been made possible from Thursday (May 23) and is completely free.

A notice has been added to the Steam page which reads: “Download will no longer be available after the distribution period. If already downloaded, the DLC can be played even after the distribution period ends.

“If downloaded during the distribution period, the DLC can still be deleted and reinstalled after the period ends.”

What is the Dave the Diver x Godzilla expansion?

It’s an unlikely duo but one that has been promised since January when Godzilla DLC was revealed through the PlayStation Blog. It’s brought with it three new themed missions for Dave the Diver players to sink their teeth into.

In the standard Dave the Diver game, the main character Dave is hired by a world-renowned sushi chef to help him stock his new restaurant full of weird and wonderful fish for his dishes.

This is where the player helps Dave to bring exotic seafood up to the table which can then be served as the orders come in.

The game collab has brought new dishes to serve, inspired by Godzilla and kaiji Ebirah and certain figurines to collect from the ocean.

The military organization from the Godzilla series, G-Force, is featured heavily in the game too as they are tasked with the mission of safeguarding humanity and upholding global peace. They follow Godzilla’s trail which takes them into the depths of the Blue Hole.

While Dave the Diver’s world was once more peaceful and calm than dangerous, Godzilla has brought a whole new feel to the game.

Featured Image: Via the PlayStation Blog

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Image of a futuristic prototype of a Sony console controller
Sony displays futuristic controller as part of product showcase
Graeme Hanna
Genshin Impact 4.7 has some new codes
Get these latest Genshin Impact Primogem codes from the 4.7 livestream
Paul McNally
Stellar Blade screenshot of new Boss Challenge
Stellar Blade developers adds Boss Challenge mode and other content in patch update
Sophie Atkinson
A shot of the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves Tower of Adversity location and how to unlock
Jacob Woodward
Dave the Diver and Godzilla poster showing Dave's fishing boat on the sea to the left and then Godzilla on the right
Dave the Diver’s collab with Godzilla is live, but players don’t have long before it’s gone
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Image of a futuristic prototype of a Sony console controller
Gaming

Sony displays futuristic controller as part of product showcase
Graeme Hanna3 seconds

Sony has showcased its long-term forecast for the company with a display of futuristic concepts known as Creative Entertainment Vision. An event on Thursday (24 May) revealed intriguing devices platformed,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.