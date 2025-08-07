Ecuador president Daniel Noboa could legalize gambling in upcoming referendum

Ecuador President Daniel Noboa has paved the way for the reintroduction of casinos and gaming halls, as part of a wide-ranging referendum on key issues surrounding gambling for the South American nation.

The leader insists the gambling activity will be limited to five-star hotels, with a 25% tax levy applied to fund social programs, including school meals and child malnutrition.

In a detailed communication on Elon Musk’s X social media platform, Noboa outlined that multiple issues would be addressed in the proposed “consulta popular” (popular consultation) referendum.

“Today we take a new step: a popular consultation that asks the people about issues that for years have been of popular interest and in urgent need of change, he said.

“These 7 questions give citizens the power to choose, once and for all, whether we, as a nation, want to bury the past and embrace with hope a future of peace and development.”

The question on gambling could lead to the legalization of any form of gambling for the first time in 14 years.

It is anticipated that he plebiscite could take place on December 14, but there is a legal and constitutional process that must be followed, due to potential amendments to the constitution, pending the outcome of the vote.

Desde el inicio de este proyecto político luchamos por justicia y progreso, por hacer lo correcto sobre lo cómodo, lo justo sobre lo tradicional, y lo valiente sobre lo complaciente. A diario recibimos críticas, especialmente de los que están más lejos de la gente, aquellos que… — Daniel Noboa Azin (@DanielNoboaOk) August 5, 2025

Ecuador gambling ban in place since 2011

Gambling houses, including casinos, have been banned in Ecuador since 2011, following a referendum during the tenure of the 45th President of Ecuador, Rafael Correa.

Noboa assumed office in November 2023, becoming the 48th head of state.

At the time, a social and moral question was posed to the public, with gambling considered to be causing financial harm and contributing to the proceeds of organized crime.

7.¿Está usted de acuerdo con permitir el funcionamiento de salas de juego y casinos dedicados a juegos de azar en hoteles categorizados con cinco estrellas, quienes entregarán al Estado un tributo del veinte y cinco por ciento (25 %) de sus ventas por esta actividad, para el… — Daniel Noboa Azin (@DanielNoboaOk) August 5, 2025

There will still be significant opposition this time around, with concerns over the social impact on families, finances, and well-being, but proponents will argue the need for reform.

Supporters take the position that the casino and gambling activity will be limited to exclusive locations, providing a valuable outlet for tourist spending as well as returning important tax income.

It will also create employment in the controlled facilities, while providing a regulated outlet for the demand, taking people away from illicit underground activity.

Image credit: Presidencia de la República del Ecuador / Creative Commons 4.0