Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Crypto.com bid to continue sports betting rejected by Nevada judge

Crypto.com bid to continue sports betting rejected by Nevada judge

Nevada Court. Crypto.com bid to continue sports betting rejected by Nevada judge

A Nevada federal court judge has denied Crypto.com’s bid for an injunction that would allow it to run sports contracts.

Judge Andrew Gordon refused the injunction that would have allowed the company to continue operating contracts for sports events in the state. This comes as something of a surprise to the industry, considering prediction market Kalshi has been allowed to operate very similar services.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board first banned Crypto.com from sports outcome contracts in June 2025, stating that such contracts need to be classified as federally regulated swaps, rather than gambling products. This put them under the powers of the CFTC.

Crypto.com versus Kalshi in Nevada

While Judge Gordon agreed that the CFTC had jurisdiction in Kalshi’s case, he didn’t apply the same argument to Crypto.com. Instead, the judge maintained that Crypto.com’s sports prediction contracts are based on the outcomes of sporting events rather than their occurrence or non-occurrence.

“I see ‘outcome’ as different than ‘occurrence, non-occurrence, or extent of contingency of occurrence,’” said Judge Gordon, according to court records. “They’re just different things. If they were all the same, everything would be a swap, and that’s not what I think Congress intended or the CFTC intended.”

That means that they do not qualify as swaps under the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA). Crypto.com intends to appeal the decision from Judge Gordon before the Ninth Circuit. This could be because the CFTC is under increasing pressure from traditional sports betting operators to decide whether such sports contracts are legal or not, with that determination still pending.

The competition to get into sports contracts is heating up, with Polymarket also taking its first steps to launch legal sports betting options. It’s raised concerns among regulators – but doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Digital collage showing a portrait of Queen Anne beside falling playing cards and a judge’s gavel, symbolizing gambling laws and legal action. US firm cites 300-year-old Statute of Anne in betting lawsuit against Flutter and others
US firm cites 300-year-old Statute of Anne in betting lawsuit against Flutter and others
Suswati Basu
Sports betting
New York assembly member wants to block sportsbooks from limiting bettors
Rachael Davies
Polymarket branded logo
Polymarket aims to launch with legalized sports betting
Jacob Woodward
Underdog and Kansas City Royals logos side by side, on a white background.
Underdog and Kansas City Royals announce partnership for sports betting market access
Sophie Atkinson
An American Football stylized on a mobile phone
50-cent Illinois betting tax gains additional criticism from Chicago Financial Future Task Force
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

World Cup Opening Ceremony in Doha, QatarSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken attends the U.S.-Wales Men’s World Cup Match and Opening Ceremony in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2022. More: Original public domain image from Flickr
Gambling

Gambling regulator launches probe into blockchain-based FIFA tokens
Rachael Davies47 minutes

Switzerland's gambling regulator has launched a probe into the sales of FIFA-backed blockchain tokens ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The regulator, Gespa, typically oversees lotteries and sports betting. The...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software