Creepy horror-sim Autopsy Simulator’s trailer has done enough to scare us off already

Not playing this. Nope. Not a chance. When the press release landed for Autopsy Simulator it piqued interest. We have had Surgeon Simulator in the past, but that was more of a humorous spin on the classic board game Operation.

Autopsy Simulator from Woodland Games and Team 17 Digital with its “gruesome anatomical detail and medically certified autopsy procedures,” is going to be a slightly different kettle of fish.

However, so far, it is still an interesting job. Okay, so now I’ll just pop the trailer on. Right, what is going on with the creepy girl and all the whispering? No, no, no. I don’t play horror games, not even stuff like Resident Evil. I don’t sleep well as it is and now this!

Check out the trailer for yourself, you have been warned and if it is up your alley here are the key features of Autopsey Simulator:

Gruesome anatomical detail and medically certified autopsy procedures: Dissect anatomically accurate bodies using a range of autopsy procedures and tools authentic to real-world practice.

Realistic true crime scenarios: Study a range of case files designed by real-life pathomorphologists and forensic doctors, then use what you learn to guide each autopsy.

Narrative-driven story mode with simulation gameplay: In Autopsy Simulator: Dead Memories , follow a gripping personal mystery while performing medically accurate autopsy procedures vetted by a certified pathologist.

Originally announced in 2022, the first-person horror experience will give players control of a forensic doctor battling his inner demons while undertaking autopsies in the 1990s.

I will definitely be leaving the doc and his inner demons to one side, but that does not mean that you have to! The game obviously carries an 18 certificate due to the grim subject matter but we are interested to see how this pans out. You can wishlist it on Steam now. I’ll stick to something nice and chilled like Dystopika.