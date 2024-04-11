Cool new city builder will let you construct the metropolis of your dreams across four distinct eras

Everybody loves a good city-building game and even within such a tight genre, we can see so many extreme examples of how easy it is to get wrong, as well as vast differences in difficulty levels. Getting that Goldilocks game in this genre that is ‘just right’ can prove to be mighty tricky.

Step forward Memoriapolis – a game that is destined to be misspelled when typed into the search box in Steam, but one that is attempting to take Civilization’s approach to spanning time and mixing it with a single city rather than an entire world.

The game is being developed by 5PM, a game development studio formed in 2022 dedicated to creating innovative games that combine real-world architectural principles with gaming mechanics

“Memoriapolis isn’t just about building a city,” says Jean Baptise Reynes, Head of Studio at 5PM. “It’s about experiencing the weight of history and the impact your choices have on its evolution. We’re excited to see players engage with the strategic challenges and balance of preserving the past while shaping a vibrant future for their city.”

Slated to head into Early Access later this year the team has a series of developer diaries on YouTube and you can visit the game’s website to find out more about it. It has piqued our interest already so we will be keeping an eye on this one.

Memoriapolis: Key Features