Cool new city builder will let you construct the metropolis of your dreams across four distinct eras

An image from the Middle Ages era in Memoriapolis

Everybody loves a good city-building game and even within such a tight genre, we can see so many extreme examples of how easy it is to get wrong, as well as vast differences in difficulty levels. Getting that Goldilocks game in this genre that is ‘just right’ can prove to be mighty tricky.

Step forward Memoriapolis – a game that is destined to be misspelled when typed into the search box in Steam, but one that is attempting to take Civilization’s approach to spanning time and mixing it with a single city rather than an entire world.

The game is being developed by 5PM, a game development studio formed in 2022 dedicated to creating innovative games that combine real-world architectural principles with gaming mechanics

“Memoriapolis isn’t just about building a city,” says Jean Baptise Reynes, Head of Studio at 5PM. “It’s about experiencing the weight of history and the impact your choices have on its evolution. We’re excited to see players engage with the strategic challenges and balance of preserving the past while shaping a vibrant future for their city.”

Slated to head into Early Access later this year the team has a series of developer diaries on YouTube and you can visit the game’s website to find out more about it. It has piqued our interest already so we will be keeping an eye on this one.

Memoriapolis: Key Features

  • 2,500 Years of History: Build and develop your city across four distinct eras, Antiquity, Dark Ages, Renaissance, and Age of Enlightenment, each with unique architectural styles, challenges, and opportunities.
  • Strategic City Planning: Every building placement influences force fields, shaping how your population utilizes and inhabits your city. Strategic thinking is key to success to maximize the limited available space.
  • Critical Decisions: As you progress through the ages, you’ll need to make crucial choices that impact your city’s development and growth. From conflicting cultures to new political classes, each era presents fresh challenges to your growing metropolis.
  • Political Struggles: Cultural factions play a big role in shaping your city, from driving political activity to defining neighborhoods and their population. With six key factions [Production, Military, Religion, Education, Commerce, Political], players will be tasked with not only keeping the peace in the present but also ensuring their legacy and power is secured for the next age.
  • Lasting Legacy: Witness the impact of your decisions as your city transforms into a testament to your leadership and strategic vision.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

