A contractor has been accused in a post–Hurricane Milton scam, with police alleging he targeted elderly victims and spent upwards of $53,000 at casinos.

Brian Michaud was arrested by Bradenton Police Department on Tuesday (December 16) on 13 felony charges. It was in July 2025 when Detective Michael Carpenter began to investigate complaints made by residents of Seabreeze Mobile Home Park.

BPD has arrested a contractor who solicited elderly victims in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Brian Michaud, operating as RedFin Construction, is charged with 13 felonies. His victims, ages 62-95, paid $220,000 for work that wasn't completed. STORY:https://t.co/xldpgLnlym pic.twitter.com/vnGLuoMW0F — Bradenton Police Department (@BradentonPD) December 17, 2025

“Fourteen victims, who range in age from 62 to 95, reported hiring Brian Michaud, operating as RedFin Construction, to repair damage caused by Hurricane Milton,” the police claim.

“Bank statements, contracts, and copies of checks indicated the victims made down payments totaling $222,000 for aluminium repairs to their carports, lanais, roofs, and sheds. However, Michaud failed to complete any of the work.”

In the media release about the investigation, the police say it also allegedly revealed that the man isn’t a licensed contractor in the state and used another company’s license.

“Financial subpoenas for October 2024 through April 2025 indicated Michaud made multiple transactions and transfers between several business and personal accounts,” the press release states.

“During this time, the subpoenas indicated Michaud spent upwards of $53,000 at casinos and used these accounts for daily living and recreational expenses. While some transactions indicated Michaud made construction-related purchases, he didn’t use those materials to complete any of the victims’ projects.”

Michaud is facing the following charges, all of which remain alleged: ten counts of presenting someone else’s contractor’s license during a declared state of emergency, one count of scheming to to defraud ($50,000 or more), one count of misappropriation of construction funds ($100,000 or more), and one count of aggravated white-collar crime against an elderly victim ($50,000 or more).

The man is currently being held without bond at the Manatee County jail and the investigation continues. The police have asked people to contact Detective Carpenter if they have a similar complaint against Michaud or RedFin Construction.

Featured Image: Bradenton Police Department