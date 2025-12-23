Home Contractor accused of scamming elderly, spending $53K at casinos after hurricane

Contractor accused of scamming elderly, spending $53K at casinos after hurricane

Florida contractor accused of casinos spending hurricane scam. Brian Michaud mugshot

A contractor has been accused in a post–Hurricane Milton scam, with police alleging he targeted elderly victims and spent upwards of $53,000 at casinos.

Brian Michaud was arrested by Bradenton Police Department on Tuesday (December 16) on 13 felony charges. It was in July 2025 when Detective Michael Carpenter began to investigate complaints made by residents of Seabreeze Mobile Home Park.

“Fourteen victims, who range in age from 62 to 95, reported hiring Brian Michaud, operating as RedFin Construction, to repair damage caused by Hurricane Milton,” the police claim.

“Bank statements, contracts, and copies of checks indicated the victims made down payments totaling $222,000 for aluminium repairs to their carports, lanais, roofs, and sheds. However, Michaud failed to complete any of the work.”

Man held in Florida jail, as police ask people to contact them if they have more information

In the media release about the investigation, the police say it also allegedly revealed that the man isn’t a licensed contractor in the state and used another company’s license.

“Financial subpoenas for October 2024 through April 2025 indicated Michaud made multiple transactions and transfers between several business and personal accounts,” the press release states.

“During this time, the subpoenas indicated Michaud spent upwards of $53,000 at casinos and used these accounts for daily living and recreational expenses. While some transactions indicated Michaud made construction-related purchases, he didn’t use those materials to complete any of the victims’ projects.”

Michaud is facing the following charges, all of which remain alleged: ten counts of presenting someone else’s contractor’s license during a declared state of emergency, one count of scheming to to defraud ($50,000 or more), one count of misappropriation of construction funds ($100,000 or more), and one count of aggravated white-collar crime against an elderly victim ($50,000 or more).

The man is currently being held without bond at the Manatee County jail and the investigation continues. The police have asked people to contact Detective Carpenter if they have a similar complaint against Michaud or RedFin Construction.

Featured Image: Bradenton Police Department

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Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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