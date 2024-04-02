Conan Exiles Releases Fourth Major Update in the Age of War

Open-world survival great, Conan Exiles just launched its latest (and actually final) update in the Age of War series, the imaginatively named Chapter 4, bringing a wealth of new content and further improvements to the game. The update is headlined by the Sacred Hunt Event, a new Fatality system, and significant enhancements to the Purge system, Follower control, and Battle Pass progression.

Developed by Funcom, the Oslo-based game studio, the update marks the end of the Age of War storyline, setting the stage for a new, yet-to-be-revealed Age. Among the highlights of this chapter is the Sacred Hunt Event, a new journey through a world filled with brutal challenges and centered around the god of beasts, Jhebbal Sag. This event introduces a new hub area, formidable enemies, and a story that utilizes existing features like the Player Tavern, where characters from various lands gather, providing players with unique opportunities to interact with each other.

We have a new gruesome trailer showing off some of the new things we are getting, which is pretty remarkable when you think about how long Conan Exiles has been out so far. The Age of War series brought the game to a much wider player base and the game remains one of the best examples of the survival genre to date.

The introduction of the Fatality system allows players to deliver gruesome finishing moves to dazed enemies, showcasing a range of new animations specific to the weapon used – a nod to the brutal fatalities found in Age of Conan. This feature adds a new layer of visceral combat to the game, enhancing the immersive and savage experience of the Conan universe.

In addition to these gameplay enhancements, Chapter 4 also rolls out a new paid Battle Pass and a collection of Bazaar cosmetic items. These include the Lost Dungeon building pieces, complete with a stone gargoyle, alongside new emotes, decorations, pets, and cosmetic armor and weapons.

Conan Exiles Age of War – Chapter 4 is available now across all the major platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass.