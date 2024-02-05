Clash Royale Season 56 arrives with ‘Season of Love’ for Valentine’s Day

The super-popular mobile tower-rush game Clash Royale has just started its 56th season since launching in 2016. The Clash of Clans spinoff may have made a billion dollars in its first year, but it has been going strong ever since too, and the new Season 56 looks to bring a little bit of love into the mix in time for the big day in the middle of February.

Starting today (5th February) through to 13th February you can swipe through potential suitors Tinder-style and unlock your perfect match, which you will get for free on Valentine’s Day.

Clash Royale daily gift lineup

Each day in the run-up you will also get a special gift “to win your heart”.

February 5: 500 x Common Wild Cards

February 6: 600 x Season Tokens

February 7: 100 x Rare Wild Cards

February 8: 100 x Banner Tokens

February 9: 10 x Epic Wild Cards

February 10: 1 x Overflowing Gold Crate

February 11: 1 x Legendary Wild Card

February 12: 1 x Lightning Chest

All players above Level 7 will be eligible to take part in the event say devs Super Cell.

What’s new in Season 56 of Clash Royale?

New card evolutions, 12 and 13 have arrived. Bomber and Wall Breaker. Both are listed as common cards. Bomber has the Bouncy Bomb ability and explodes on each bounce, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

Wall Breakers meanwhile have a Barrel Walker ability – a two-stage attack that can also create havoc among enemy lines.

Season 56 Tower Skin

We also get a new Tower Skin, the Explosive Valentine which is unlocked in the battle pass at level 48.

Clash Royale emotes

The new season of Clash Royale brings with it six new emotes which are all love-themed to tie in with the rest of the event.

If you are a keen Clash Royale player who needs a little love in your life, Season 56 is available now.