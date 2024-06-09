Civilization VII – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

The wait is over, we know now something at least about the latest episode in Sid Meier’s seminal strategy magnum opus Civ 7. From a mistaken leak hours before the official announcement was made to the official unveiling at Summer Games Fest it is now only a matter of time before we get our hands on the game that is set to steal so many hours from our life. So what do we know at this stage?

This page will become our Civilization VII hub as the months go on and we will keep it updated with the latest, news, leaks, and trailers – as well as the all-important release date, so be sure to bookmark and check back often as the weeks go by.

Civilization VII release date

These are early times for anything firm but what we do know from the announcement trailer is that Civ 7 is slated for a release at some point in 2025, so at the time of writing we have a maximum of 18 months to wait.

We expect that date to be honed in the coming weeks and months. 2K and Firaxis are already promising more news in August about what the game will contain, so we could get the release date tightened a little there hopefully.

Civilization VII trailers

So we got an announcement trailer at Summer Game Fest which, in truth, while very well done, and undoubtedly very Civilization didn’t really tell us anything other than the above release date window.

We got to see some nice CGI through the ages, but we have got that for every Civ game. The indicators are the game will contain some innovations however and August’s update should clear a few of those up for us.

Civilization VII Platforms

Well obviously the definitive way to play any version of the Civ franchise is on PC but you can also wishlist Civ 7 on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. The latter is quite surprising but we may well have a new Switch 2 before this gets released so there is a little question mark here. Civ 6 made a Nintendo appearance so its not totally surprising, but by the time it comes out the original Nintendo Switch will be considerably old in the tooth.

Will Civilization VII be on Game Pass?

You can never say never as Microsoft is certainly changing its gaming strategy currently. None of the other Civ games have been offered for free on Game Pass although you can purchase Civ 6 through the store in its base version and various bundles and definitive editions. At this stage though, we would have to say it is unlikely.

Civilization VII pre-order bonuses

While you can wishlist Civ VII, you can’t actually pre-order it yet. However, there are still some bonuses to be had, albeit you will have to give up some of your data to get them.

By signing up for a 2K account on the Civilization VII website and linking it to the gaming service you have wishlisted you will add Julias Ceasar to your starting “roster” of leaders – 2K’s word, not mine – this isn’t the NBA! You will also get the Scout Cat Skin. Stop it, the word ‘skin’ here concerned me. You know me and microtransactions….

What leaders are in Civilization VII?

Somewhat oddly the only information we can find at this early stage as nothing much has been released is in a little bit about signing up for the early bonuses as above. Here we learn quite a bit about the Romans that their in-game leader in Civ 6 was Trajan but he seems to have been replaced by Cleopatra’s beau. To save you digging, here’s what we found so far:

Julius Caesar – Roman Leader

Where Civilization VI’s default Roman leader Trajan has a penchant for civilizations with lots of territory and starts with a free building in all founded cities, Caesar is a conqueror. His dislike of Barbarians in-game is a nod to the successful campaign he waged against the tribes of Gaul during his time as a general circa 57 BC.

New Ability: Veni, Vidi, Vici

+300 Gold whenever you conquer a city for the first time or when you earn Gold from a Barbarian Outpost. The Gold becomes 500 after researching Metal Casting and 700 after Steel (on Standard Speed). When targeting Barbarians, receive +5 Combat Strength and always earn normal XP.

That’s quite a bit of information considering we have not seen a screenshot yet.

We will add more leaders as they are unveiled.

Remember to check back often for the latest Civilization VII information.