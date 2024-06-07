Languagesx
Civilization VII incoming – prepare to say goodbye to your family and life once again as God-tier strategy game gets leaked ahead of announcement

Civilization VII incoming – prepare to say goodbye to your family and life once again as God-tier strategy game gets leaked ahead of announcement

Civ 7 banner

I happen to rank some of my time in the Civilization series of games as some of my most seminal moments in gaming. That first time I launched a rocket into space to win the Space Race in one of the early iterations felt like I had truly achieved something.

Early Sid Meier games were my life. Over time as the scope got bigger and my available time got shorter I have drifted from the series. I played Civ 4 and Civ 5 but not so much Civ 6. Yet I am now excited like a kid again at the prospect of Civilization VII being announced at Summer Game Fest later is immense.

Insider Gaming is reporting that news that Civ8 would get an announcement at SGF earlier this week was passed to certain content creatures and now, on the 2K website, a Civilization VII banner has appeared briefly that pointed to a trailer and wishlist option, both of which do not currently work.

Now, having flicked back to the website it doesn’t seem to be there anymore which suggests somebody might have got a bit fresh with the trigger finger and we won’t see sight nor sound of it again until after the announcement.

In an industry that likes laying people off and you don’t want to draw attention to yourself at a big publisher, well, unlucky.

So obviously beyond a banner, there is no further information and we will have to wait and see what gets unveiled. We assume there will be nothing until at least next year but who knows? Each Civ game sticks around for years and years so this one will quite possibly be doing the business well into the 2030s so let’s hope it is a good one.

Featured Image: courtesy of 2K/Firaxis/Insider Gaming

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

