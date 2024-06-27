Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Character.AI just got a major upgrade

Character.AI just got a major upgrade

A captivating 3D render of a cutting-edge character generation platform set in a futuristic, digital creative studio. The central focus is a large, interactive touchscreen displaying a partially created humanoid character with customizable features such as hair, facial expressions, clothing, and accessories.
tl;dr

  • Character.AI introduces Character Calls, allowing users to talk to AI characters as if on a phone call.
  • This feature aids in practicing language skills, interview techniques, RPG planning, and crafting storylines.
  • Developed by former Google AI developers, Character.AI is a popular chatbot platform known for human-like responses.

Character.AI is introducing a new addition to its Voice features where you can actually talk to them as if on a phone call.

AI character generation tool Character.AI has announced the feature, Character Calls, in a post on X. Joining a host of other Voice features, Character Calls allows users to talk with AI Characters, just as if you were on a phone call.

The idea is that it would allow for users to practice their language skills, build on interview techniques, feel out tricky conversations when planning RPGs, or craft epic storylines by actually talking to characters.

The character would still need to be created within Character.AI in order to be used and you can create a variety of different options to suit your needs. Some examples of characters shown in the launch post include a playful poet to improve writing skills, Detective Haywire to map out a fictional investigation, and beret-wearing Émile to practice French with.

What is Character.AI?

If this is the first time that you’ve come across Character.AI, it’s a web-based AI chatbot application that uses neutral language models to generate text responses. The platform enables the creation of characters based on known figures from fiction, history, and famous people from nowadays.

While there are various AI character generation apps, Character.AI is known for its ability to replicate human-like responses. It also supports conversations with multiple bots at once, offering a wide range of multi-person possibilities.

Developed by former Google AI developers Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, Character.AI launched in beta in September 2022. Since its introduction, it has quickly become one of the most popular AI chatbots, second only to ChatGPT. The latest introduction will likely serve only to pull more people into using the platform, especially with over 10,000 views on the announcement video after less than five hours.

Featured image: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

A captivating 3D render of a cutting-edge character generation platform set in a futuristic, digital creative studio. The central focus is a large, interactive touchscreen displaying a partially created humanoid character with customizable features such as hair, facial expressions, clothing, and accessories.
Character.AI just got a major upgrade
Rachael Davies
a large office building cutaway with workers looking unhappy. and walking out a large door on the side with 'exit' on it, illustration
Great Resignation 2.0 could be coming as more workers want to switch jobs in next year
Sophie Atkinson
A futuristic scene featuring a digital twin clone of a popular social media influencer. The clone is an identical replica, wearing the same outfit as the original influencer. The clone stands in a high-tech lab with glowing, holographic screens and advanced machinery. The atmosphere is a mix of curiosity and intrigue, as the clone appears to be a breakthrough in virtual technology
Snapchat influencer’s AI clone goes very off script and gets scary
Sophie Atkinson
Claude by Anthropic logo
ChatGPT rival Claude now allows for teams to work together with ‘Projects’
Sophie Atkinson
ChatGPT desktop on a Mac
ChatGPT for Mac has launched – here’s what you need to know
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

promotional image for Hori's new Wireless Horipad for Steam, officially licensed by the PC marketplace, launching Oct. 31
Gaming

Steam gamers get another official controller, five years after the last one
Owen Good48 mins

PC gamers who prefer gamepads to console-and-mouse have a number of peripherals supported within Steam, from PlayStation 4 to Xbox Series X. The officially official Wireless Horipad for Steam, however,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.