Character.AI just got a major upgrade

Character.AI is introducing a new addition to its Voice features where you can actually talk to them as if on a phone call.

AI character generation tool Character.AI has announced the feature, Character Calls, in a post on X. Joining a host of other Voice features, Character Calls allows users to talk with AI Characters, just as if you were on a phone call.

The idea is that it would allow for users to practice their language skills, build on interview techniques, feel out tricky conversations when planning RPGs, or craft epic storylines by actually talking to characters.

AI Chat just got real. Introducing Character Calls, the latest addition to our suite of Voice features. Talk with AI Characters, just like you would talk on the phone. Whether it's polishing your language skills, acing interviews, adding zest to RPGs, or crafting epic… pic.twitter.com/uzaFXNVijH — Character.AI (@character_ai) June 27, 2024

The character would still need to be created within Character.AI in order to be used and you can create a variety of different options to suit your needs. Some examples of characters shown in the launch post include a playful poet to improve writing skills, Detective Haywire to map out a fictional investigation, and beret-wearing Émile to practice French with.

What is Character.AI?

If this is the first time that you’ve come across Character.AI, it’s a web-based AI chatbot application that uses neutral language models to generate text responses. The platform enables the creation of characters based on known figures from fiction, history, and famous people from nowadays.

While there are various AI character generation apps, Character.AI is known for its ability to replicate human-like responses. It also supports conversations with multiple bots at once, offering a wide range of multi-person possibilities.

Developed by former Google AI developers Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, Character.AI launched in beta in September 2022. Since its introduction, it has quickly become one of the most popular AI chatbots, second only to ChatGPT. The latest introduction will likely serve only to pull more people into using the platform, especially with over 10,000 views on the announcement video after less than five hours.

Featured image: Ideogram