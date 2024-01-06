CES 2024 preview: How to watch livestreams and the keynote speakers

This year, the 2024 CES kick-off show is in Las Vegas from Tuesday, January 9th through Friday, January 12th. CES is a TV show about every kind of tech you have your heart set on. You’ll watch this annual trade show’s great telling of news stories, reveals, and launches. Many count CES as the year’s tech starting point, allowing companies to announce launches and new products. Many big announcements will be coming out in the tech community in anticipation of the show. A full day of keynote presentations will launch right before the beginning of the CES show.

CES is not open to the public. It is a “trade-only event for individuals 18 years of age or older and affiliated with the consumer technology industry.” We will be here next week to help you navigate the product launches and announcements with up-to-date information.

Laptops, TV, Smart Home, Gaming, anything significant in tech We know Samsung is usually a wild card at CES, which will likely be the case at CES 2024 – and we’ll know all by next week. Many predict bigger laptops, with Apple embracing the larger 14 and 16-inch displays. Where Apple leads, others will follow. We will likely see AI for everybody in every product. LG is going to show off an AI-powered home robot “with the catchy name, ‘Smart Home AI Agent’ that claims it can understand context and intentions and communicate with its users.” Gaming likely needs its own show — but CES consistently garners some great surprises for geeks and gamers . Video gamers often see one of their long-awaited launches, and some of these have already been leaked this week. Nvidia indicated that it has a special announcement for CES 2024 next week.

We have seen that CES often presents as a car show , yet some big names are absent from the lineup this year, namely General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis (who owns Jeep, Ram, Opel, and others), all canceling their CES launches because of the UAW strike during the summer. Because of the cost of the strike, many companies had to pull out of displaying at CES 2024. However, there will be significant global EV offerings, including Honda and many other in-car technologies. BMW, Hyundai, and Mercedes-Benz have hinted that they all have big news to share. Transportation will still be a major theme, with a higher focus on electric vehicles, autonomy, and advanced in-car entertainment systems. There will be about 300 auto and mobility companies. Andrew J. Hawkins from The Verge says that CES is “still likely to dish up a few surprises for all the gear heads and mobility nerds in attendance.”

To get even more information and excitement — Check out the vid here from Keynote Announcements with Justine and Brian Tong.

CES Will Be Livestreamed — You can sign up HERE

This group has been attending CES for over a decade and gives some great updates. You’ll want to tune into their channel here on YouTube. Leave your comments for them so this team will know what to serve up for you. They follow the comments closely and rarely disappoint.

Be sure to check back with us as ReadWrite covers this event next week — Tuesday, January 9th through Friday, January 12th.

Featured Image Credit: CES 2024 — See event coverage here