Gaming at CES 2024? Is there anything to get excited about?

It’s January and that means CES is just around the corner. The world’s largest consumer tech show is bound to be awash with AI-powered 120” TVs, fridges with ChatGPT built into them and Midjourney picture frames, but what about gaming? What can we expect from a show that is not traditionally a fertile hunting ground for gamers?

Will the PlayStation 5 Pro be announced at CES 2024?



We will start with the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro announcement. We are ranking this one as unlikely. From what has been heard so far the Pro release is not pencilled in until November, and even that is the thinnest of rumors. Would Sony be likely to announce a new console in January and give people a decision on whether to hold off buying a regular PlayStation 5 for 10 months? We think that’s not going to happen. It may, but it would not be true to form.

Does gaming need a show of its own?

With the drawn-out death of the E3 show at the end of last year, large gaming reveals have pretty much all moved online. Is there a place for gaming still on the show floor? Surely there is. We still have Gamescom in Cologne in the middle of the year, but CES might be looking over its shoulder at its viability as it tries to remain relevant. Gaming is a multi-billion dollar industry so attracting the great and good of that industry should be a no-brainer for organisers.

Gaming at CES 2024

So if we assume we aren’t going to get any big gaming announcements in Las Vegas, what might we get?



Well, peripherals and new GPUs are always a solid bet. Nvidia is holding its own showcase so we can expect some cards (let’s see how many times AI is mentioned at the launch) at the very least.

We can also expect a whole host of new gaming monitors and peripherals. Companies such as Mad Katz are there as will the likes of Razer so there will certainly be lots of add-ons and controllers to see for the first time.

We will also see new VR / MR / AR equipment that could feature in the gaming space as well as things to throw into your games room to make it a little bit more aesthetically pleasing. I spoke to Govee last month who told me they were launching their flagship Gaming Light at the show and we can expect more products along a similar line from the likes of Nanoleaf.

So while we won’t get games and new consoles announced, gaming equipment will feature prominently in the desert of Nevada.

We will be bringing you all the best coverage as it happens when the show gets underway.

When is CES 2024?

CES 2024 runs from 9th-12th January at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The first CES was held in 1967, making this one its 58th birthday. The first CES was held in New York and featured pocket radios and TV sets.

Featured Image: CES