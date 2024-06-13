Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Celebrities Flock to BlockDAG’s Latest Innovation, Driving Presale Earnings to Near $50M Amid Filecoin & XLM Price Fluctuations

Celebrities Flock to BlockDAG’s Latest Innovation, Driving Presale Earnings to Near $50M Amid Filecoin & XLM Price Fluctuations

Filecoin (FIL) is showing signs of a potential breakout lately with a recent 50% dip, while Stellar Lumens (XLM) seeks long-term growth despite past declines. BlockDAG is gaining significant attention due to strategic endorsements and innovative technology. BlockDAG’s recent Keynote 2, which has gathered celebrity attention and been reviewed by renowned influencers, has been pivotal in enhancing its market position. Consequently, the presale for BlockDAG is approaching $50 million, marked by a price surge of 1120%, setting it apart as one of the top crypto ETFs.

Filecoin Eyes Potential Breakout Pushing FIL Price

Filecoin (FIL) exhibits a symmetrical triangle pattern, signaling a potential breakout. Despite recent bearish trends and a 50% drop, FIL has shown signs of recovery, currently trading at $6.026 after a 6.80% surge. Technical indicators, including the RSI and EMA, are showing mixed signals. Although there’s potential for the price to rise to $7.331 if a breakout occurs, a failure to maintain support could result in the price dropping back to the $5 level.

XLM Price Seeks Long-Term Growth Omitting Declines

Stellar Lumens (XLM) is currently priced at around $0.098201. Despite significant declines in 2018 and 2020, XLM has shown resilience. Predictions for 2024 suggest an average price of $0.185, with a high of $0.242. Experts anticipate by 2026, the coin could reach a maximum of $0.392. Long-term forecasts for 2030 indicate a potential high of $1.062, suggesting XLM can be a viable competitor in the market.

Influencer Review On Keynote 2 Solidifies BDAG’s Position

BlockDAG’s release of Keynote 2 has been significantly impactful, especially after the famous influencers have reviewed it with their insights. YouTuber HotGems Crypto has recently shared a comprehensive overview of the major updates through his keynote 2 review. This celebrity has emphasized BlockDAG’s mainnet launch, ecosystem expansion, advancements in DAG technology, and many development updates. This draws the attention of a wide audience, leading to the presale success of $49.4 million.

Moreover, HotGems Crypto emphasised the unique aspects of BlockDAG in his review. He mentioned keynote 2 as the technical version of keynote 1 and highlighted the innovative DAG chain technology. The influencer detailed the technical advantages of BlockDAG’s hybrid proof-of-work consensus mechanism, which improves scalability and transaction throughput. Additionally, HotGems Crypto mentioned the release of the rigorous testing phase of the X1 Miner app, which is one of the magnetic parts of BlockDAG’s user engagement.

Nonetheless, BlockDAG’s proactive global visibility activities enhance its market position. Celebrating the launch of DAGPaperV2 at the Las Vegas Sphere showcased the technological advancements to a wide audience. In London’s Piccadilly Circus, the celebration of BlockDAG’s CoinMarketCap listing further increased its visibility. Such high-profile events create significant buzz and distinguish BlockDAG from other crypto that may lack proactive marketing strategies, attracting substantial whale moves to BlockDAG.

While traditional crypto ETFs offer benefits like diversification, accessibility, regulation, and liquidity, BlockDAG surpasses these by integrating advanced technology, achieving strategic global visibility, and demonstrating substantial ROI potential. The coin price has surged from $0.0001 to $0.0122 with 30,000x ROI outpacing many traditional ETFs. This combination of detailed technical endorsements, broad public visibility, and strong market performance positions BlockDAG as the best crypto ETF available.

Rounding Up

The cryptocurrency market is witnessing dynamic shifts, with Filecoin’s potential rally and optimistic XLM price predictions constantly trying to gather attention. However, influencer endorsements and strategic global visibility have positioned BlockDAG as a standout in the crypto market. The presale success nearing $50M and 1120% price surge from the initial batch shows its strong market potential, firmly establishing itself as the best crypto ETF available.

Explore BlockDAG via:

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Michael Graw
Crypto Writer

Michael is an experienced freelance writer hailing from Bellingham, Washington. Specializing in tech, finance, and business, he's appeared on many different sites, including the likes of Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Techopedia, and Business2Community.

Related News

dummy-image.jpg
Celebrities Flock to BlockDAG’s Latest Innovation, Driving Presale Earnings to Near $50M Amid Filecoin & XLM Price Fluctuations
Michael Graw
Cat Coin Kai
After Pepe, Cat Coin KAI Shows 100X Potential – Here’s Why 
James Spillane
FightNight Meme coin
Meme Coin Alert: Fight Night Presale Launches on June 3rd With the Power of Legendary Fighters
James Spillane
Dreamcars Introduces NFTs
Dreamcars Introduces NFTs Backed by Insured Luxury Cars – Daily Rental Income with Digital Authenticity
James Spillane
Ethereum Tokens
Ethereum Name Service Bolts To Top 7d Gains (ENS). KAI Cat Raises $422K.
James Spillane

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may face a massive price hike. The image depicts a collage of skyscrapers and smartphones against a stylized, cloudy sky. On the left, a large, curved skyscraper dominates the view, with its glass façade reflecting the blue sky. To the right, images of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, both in a closed and an open position, are displayed. A black tag with a loop, suggesting a sale or price tag, is prominently featured in the foreground. This composition suggests a theme related to technology, possibly highlighting new tech products or services in a modern, urban setting.
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may face a massive price hike
Suswati Basu18 mins

Samsung's next-generation foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, may play an important role for the company. If the phone is successfully launched, Samsung may retain its dominance in the foldable...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.