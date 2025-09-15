Home Bragg announces new financing agreement with Bank of Montreal

Bragg Gaming Group has announced a new financing agreement with the Bank of Montreal, highlighting confidence in long-term growth.

B2B iGaming company Bragg has announced it has entered a new financing agreement with the Bank of Montreal, totalling credit of up to $6 million. The company confirmed it used the new financial backing to repay prior debts and will enact a new strategy to support future growth.

“We are very pleased to establish this new relationship with the Bank of Montreal, a recognized leader in financial services,” said Robbie Bressler, CFO of Bragg Gaming Group, in the press release. “This new credit facility strengthens our balance sheet and provides us with a flexible capital structure to execute our strategic plan. The ability to secure financing from a major North American bank underscores the confidence in our business and our long-term growth prospects. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with BMO.”

The company went on to highlight its focus for growth in the coming months and years, spotlighting AI, partnerships with operators like Fanatics and Hard Rock Digital, and “strong momentum in the proprietary content and technology pipeline”.

“Securing this BMO facility represents a critical milestone in our strategic plan to strengthen Bragg’s financial foundation and accelerate value creation for our shareholders,” said Matevž Mazij, CEO of Bragg Gaming Group. “With our cybersecurity incident contained and our borrowing costs cut by more than half, we are laser-focused on executing our strategic shift toward higher-quality earnings. The Company is prioritizing margin and cash generation over lower-margin revenue, and synergies realized post-quarter end to become a leaner operation.

“We understand the importance of delivering results for our shareholders, and our board and management team are fully aligned and committed to executing the strategic initiatives that will drive value. With improved financial flexibility, a strengthened operational foundation, and clear milestones ahead, we believe we have the right strategy and team in place to unlock Bragg’s full potential. We remain committed to maximizing shareholder value as we build sustainable, profitable growth and ensure our strong operational performance translates into appropriate market valuation.”

Bragg improves cybersecurity after breach

The company also offered an update on its previously announced cybersecurity incident, first detected on August 16, 2025. The incident has now been solved and the company doesn’t think any personal information was affected.

Bragg assured customers that its game titles and their data are secure, taking learnings from the incident forward to improve its cybersecurity defenses.

