Bragg “unable to say” who hit it with a cyberattack

Bragg, a provider of iGaming and online gambling technologies, was hit with a cyberattack on August 16. The company has now released its post-mortem report, which, for now, looks like the company got off lightly.

From the outset, it appears that customer data wasn’t accessed. As Bragg provides the technologies for multiple iGaming companies, this could have been catastrophic if hit. Bragg provides several different products, including Hub, which is described as:

“Quick and frictionless iGaming product delivery solution via a single integration point, enabling on-the-spot access to exclusive as well as aggregated casino content and leading sportsbook integrations and data solutions, all with automatic access to Fuze™ promotional tools for casino, sportsbook and lottery.”

Fuze is a tool for tracking engagement, specifically so that platforms can change how they operate based on the information it provides. Bragg also makes its own games via in-house studios and “content partners”.

It also provides PAM, a Player Account Management software, which presumably carries key information that a hacker would be after.

The question and answer page is thin on any other details surrounding the attack. Bragg does admit that it “engaged additional external cybersecurity experts”, who provided further support through “technical and forensic” investigations.

In response to this, Bragg clears up what steps it’s taking next to avoid another cyberattack of this type. In the post, Bragg states:

“Cybersecurity has always been a top priority at Bragg with industry leading cybersecurity protection measures in place. We continue on an ongoing basis to invest in and enhance our resilience.

“We will use the insights gained to enhance our security posture and better protect our systems.”

However, Bragg has said it is “unable to say” who did the attack on the company. Hackers will often try their best to cover their tracks, which appears to be the case here.

