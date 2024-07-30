BlockDAG Leadership Raring to Go All the Way: Team Led by Antony Turner, Co-Founder of SwissOne Capital

In the world of cryptocurrency, strong leadership is crucial for success. Antony Turner, the CEO of BlockDAG, brings over two decades of experience in various technology sectors, including Fintech, EdTech, Travel, and Crypto markets. His extensive career includes roles such as SPIRIT Blockchain Capital Inc. in Zug, Switzerland. Antony’s financial and business management expertise is complemented by his ability to engage with executive-level stakeholders.

Alongside him, BlockDAG’s team features industry experts like Youssef Khaoulaj, enhancing the project’s potential and credibility. With a robust team in place and $62.3 million fundraising across 21 batches, BlockDAG is poised to surpass prominent platforms like Solana and Ethereum. By leveraging advanced technology and innovative strategies, BlockDAG aims to deliver faster transaction speeds, lower fees, and superior scalability, making it a formidable competitor in the crypto market.

Antony Turner – CEO of BlockDAG

Antony Turner is the CEO of BlockDAG, with over 20 years of proven experience in starting, managing, and exiting technology companies across various sectors, including Fintech, EdTech, Travel, and Crypto markets. His extensive career includes roles such as SPIRIT Blockchain Capital Inc. in Zug, Switzerland, as well as Co-Founder of Axona-Analytics in London, England, where he contributed to building a better portfolio optimizer for the asset management industry.

Antony possesses strong financial modeling, analysis, reporting, and business management expertise. He is adept at scaling growth businesses and setting up international structures.

Known for his ability to engage and influence customers and partners at the executive level, Antony combines business acumen with technical experience across trading, software and embedded application development, electronics, IoT, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies. He is experienced in raising capital and working with investors, with a talent for conceptualizing and executing new business opportunities.

A master’s level qualified business executive, Antony’s experience is underpinned by effective stakeholder engagement, enabling him to collaboratively achieve value-adding objectives. His leadership at BlockDAG leverages his comprehensive background to drive innovation and growth in the crypto industry.

Youssef Khaoulaj – Chief Security Officer

Youssef Khaoulaj is the Chief Security Officer at BlockDAG, a leading crypto project. In his multifaceted role, he excels as a Smart Contract Auditor, Certified Metaverse Expert, Red Team Hacker, and bug hunter. Additionally, Youssef is a respected blockchain and smart contract trainer and consultant, holding a PhD and frequently speaking at conferences. He is dedicated to achieving system security operational objectives by contributing valuable information and recommendations to strategic plans and reviews, ensuring that security measures align with BlockDAG’s goals.

In his capacity as Chief Security Officer, Youssef is proactive in establishing system safeguards by directing disaster preparedness development and conducting preparedness tests.

At BlockDAG, Youssef is a trusted advisor to senior management, identifying critical security issues and recommending effective risk-reduction solutions. His extensive expertise and proactive approach make him an invaluable asset in the field of system security within the dynamic environment of the crypto industry.

Advisory Board

Steven Clarke-Martin

Steven Clarke-Martin is a technologist with expertise in enterprise, high-tech, and startup environments, serving as an advisory board member of BlockDAG. His career includes significant contributions as a consultant and technology leader, with a focus on DAOs and smart contract technologies.

Starting at New England Electric System, he has consulted numerous companies on DevSecOps, Infrastructure/Cloud Automation, and Digital Transformation. Steven founded two San Francisco-based startups, enhancing his strategic guidance and technical leadership in the tech landscape. He remains dedicated to advancing decentralized technologies and collaborating with innovative organizations.

Maurice Herlihy

Maurice Herlihy is an esteemed advisory board member of BlockDAG, holding an A.B. in Mathematics from Harvard and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from M.I.T. His career spans academia and industry, including faculty positions at Carnegie Mellon and Brown University, where he is the An Wang Professor of Computer Science. Recognized with awards like the Dijkstra and Gödel Prizes, Maurice is also a fellow of the ACM and the National Academies. As an advisor to Algorand, his expertise in distributed computing greatly benefits BlockDAG.

BlockDAG stands at the forefront of the cryptocurrency arena, equipped with a team of seasoned professionals dedicated to pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology. Antony Turner’s leadership, combined with the expertise of Youssef Khaoulaj, positions BlockDAG to outpace well-known platforms like Solana and Ethereum.

As BlockDAG continues to innovate and improve transaction speeds, reduce costs, and enhance scalability, it is set to become a dominant force in the crypto space. Investors and enthusiasts alike should keep a close eye on BlockDAG’s crypto presale, as it represents a significant opportunity to be part of the next big leap in blockchain technology.

