Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Blessed Carlo Acutis – The Catholic Church prepares to canonize the first gamer saint and he could soon become the Patron Saint of Gaming

Blessed Carlo Acutis – The Catholic Church prepares to canonize the first gamer saint and he could soon become the Patron Saint of Gaming

An image from the Carlo Acutis game

That’s probably a headline I could never have imagined writing but proceedings are gathering steam for the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, who is already being dubbed the First Millennial Saint.

Carlo Acutis died, aged 15 in 2006 from leukemia, and application to the Catholic Church for Sainthood began in 2012. In October 2020, he was beatified by the Pope, taking him one stage away from becoming a saint, a process which is expected to be completed in 2025 after last month, Pope Francis approved the final stage.

The Catholic Church says that in order to become a saint you need to have two miracles attributed to you (bear with me) and Carlo has passed this test. The first miracle is said to have occurred in 2019 when a boy suffering from leukemia prayed to Acutis and was able to resume a solid diet after being told he would be on a liquid diet.

The second miracle came in 2022 with the news that the mother of a girl who experienced a brain hemorrhage and was expected to not survive also prayed to Acutis and shortly after the girl began to breathe on her own once more.

The link with video games arises because, even back in 2006 Carlo was a keen video gamer. A fan of Halo and owner, as many kids of that time, of a PlayStation, and this fact has been taken on by religious gamers everywhere who would like to see him as the first gamer saint. It does turn out however that he only played games for an hour a week as a sort of penance and because he thought people could end up being controlled by them.

Blessed Carlo Acutis is the first person to be beatified who was born during this technological age and where others may have been awarded sainthood for getting rid of all the snakes from Ireland, or curing lepers, it seems as though gamers are about to get their own little bit of divine guidance.

There seems to be a game in development – Acutis Game – The First Catholic Open-World Metaverse and you can watch the trailer of that above, with the premise seeming to be you can control Carlo as he travels through 2,000 years of Catholic history.

You can read much more about Bl. Carlo Acustis, the person, here.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

a fighter in hazmat gear reloads his weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's multiplayer mode.
Call of Duty leakers say Marvel’s Wolverine and Deadpool are next in line for a crossover
Owen Good
two-handed sword talisman elden ring
How to get Two-Handed Sword Talisman in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward
fire knights greatsword elden ring
How to get Fire Knight’s Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward
An image from the Carlo Acutis game
Blessed Carlo Acutis – The Catholic Church prepares to canonize the first gamer saint and he could soon become the Patron Saint of Gaming
Paul McNally
impenetrable thorns elden ring
How to get Impenetrable Thorns in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Amazon probes Perplexity AI for alleged content scraping. The image displays a digital interface for "Perplexity AI," an artificial intelligence search engine, styled with the tagline "Where knowledge begins." The search bar is prominently featured at the center with example queries like "World's greatest hikes" and "What is Perplexity AI?" The background showcases a high-tech theme with a digital globe and a network of binary codes and connections, emphasizing a global and interconnected digital environment.
AI

Amazon probes Perplexity AI for alleged content scraping
Suswati Basu51 mins

Amazon is reviewing allegations that Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence startup, has been scraping content from major news websites without permission. An Amazon spokesperson said on Friday (June 28) that...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.