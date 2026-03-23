Home Repeat Bexar County gambling raid leads to arrests and cruelty cases

Repeat Bexar County gambling raid leads to arrests and cruelty cases

Interior of illegal gambling room in San Antonio with rows of slot machines, chairs, and neon lights during Bexar County raid

Authorities in Bexar County moved again Thursday (March 19) to shut down what they describe as an illegal gambling operation in San Antonio, returning to a property that has already drawn law enforcement attention in recent years. The enforcement action unfolded alongside two separate animal cruelty investigations elsewhere in the county.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said investigators with the Organized Crime Unit acted on newly developed intelligence pointing to renewed activity at the same location raided in 2022.

“We’re out here at the scene of a gambling operation,” Salazar said in a press conference. “This location… is one that we’ve hit previously.”

Deputies arrived before any active gambling began but still encountered several people gathered at the property. Three individuals were released at the scene, while two others were arrested, one for drug possession and another on an outstanding theft warrant.

Authorities also forced open a large safe with assistance from the fire department. Inside, they found what Salazar described as “a large amount of cash,” though officials have not yet determined the total.

Investigators believe additional charges could follow, potentially including organized criminal activity tied to the property’s owner.

“There is a distinct possibility we may be charging that owner… with engaging in organized criminal activity,” he said.

Salazar said the setup suggested the location had been prepared to continue operating despite prior raids. While the gaming machines themselves are not necessarily illegal, he explained that offering payouts beyond what state law allows turns the activity into a criminal enterprise.

Interior of illegal gambling operation in Bexar County with gaming machines, dim lighting, and seating uncovered during San Antonio raid
Another view inside the raided San Antonio gambling site, showing machines, decorations, and gaming areas seized by authorities. Credit: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

He also warned about the broader community impact, saying these operations often draw vulnerable patrons and overlap with other criminal activity.

“The folks that most often are targeted by these places… are usually elderly people that are on a fixed income,” Salazar said. “But you mix that in with… people in possession of guns, people in possession of drugs—and it’s certainly not a good mix.”

Bexar County investigate separate animal cruelty claims on same day as gambling raid

Earlier that same day, deputies responding to a report about possible squatters instead discovered multiple dogs living inside an RV under hazardous conditions on Elm Forest. The interior was heavily contaminated with waste, and officials said ammonia levels reached 16 percent, creating an immediately dangerous environment.

“Just caked feces and urine… extremely deplorable conditions,” Salazar said. “So much so that we had to back out because of the strong ammonia smell.”

Seven dogs were removed and transferred to Bexar County Animal Control. All survived, though authorities expect animal cruelty charges. Investigators are still working to determine whether the situation involves hoarding or unregulated breeding.

In a separate case the night before, deputies arrested a resident after finding a severely underweight dog confined to a balcony at a home on Mansion Bluff. Neighbors had raised concerns after noticing the animal’s declining condition.

“There’s really no excuse for keeping an animal like that,” Salazar said. “If you cannot adequately take care of your pet… give it to somebody else.”

The dog, estimated to be about seven years old, is now receiving treatment and is expected to be rehomed.

Officials noted that both the gambling property and the RV had drawn repeated complaints in the past. Previously in Texas, Bexar County authorities detained 22 people during a large-scale gambling raid.

Salazar said enforcement will continue as long as illegal activity persists.

“As many times as they keep opening, we’ll keep coming back and knocking them down.”

Featured image: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

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Suswati Basu
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Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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