Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Betr proposes to acquire PointsBet’s stocks in multi-million dollar deal

Betr proposes to acquire PointsBet’s stocks in multi-million dollar deal

Betr deal

Betr boosts its commitment to PointsBet with a proposal to buy 100% of PointsBet’s stocks not already owned by the platform.

The operator already owns 19.9% of PointsBet’s stocks, making it the company’s largest shareholder, but aims even higher. The acquisition of the remaining stocks is valued at $360m AUD ($230m USD). $260m AUD would be paid in cash, with another $100m AUD coming in Betr scrip – an in-company substitute for legal tender.

This comes after a takeover bid from Mixi in February, with BlueBet also originally circling. Now that Betr and BlueBet have merged, a unified Betr is now attempting to outdo the competitor and renew its hold over the company. To generate the cash for the deal, Betr has raised various funding initiatives, ranging from taking on $76m in debt from the National Australian Bank, as well as selling various PointsBet Canada assets.

To round it off, the sports betting platform has also announced an underwritten equity raise of $82m, with just under $13m already committed by Matt Tripp and Michael Sullivan, the current and former Chairman of BlueBet.

Betr versus Mixi

“Our offer represents a clearly superior proposal for PointsBet shareholders to realise significant value,” said Betr Chairman Matt Tripp, as reported by Gambling Insider. “We have fully addressed the concerns raised by PointsBet in its Letter to Shareholders on 3 April 2025, including enhancing our funding certainty, synergy realisation and due diligence timing.

“Our proposal is supported by materially enhanced funding security and, as the largest shareholder in PointsBet, we now intend to vote our holding against the current Mixi proposal, reducing its likelihood of success.

“I am confident PointsBet shareholders will recognise the benefits of our proposal as we work towards again becoming leaders in the Australian wagering market.”

There is a clear line drawn in the sand that Betr is seeking to improve its position over Mixi, with reference to ‘a clearly superior proposal’.

“The transaction provides a clear pathway for Betr to become the clear number four wagering player in the Australian market, within the 10-15%% market share “sweet spot”,” added Betr CEO Andrew Menz. “To support this goal, we have completed a detailed bottom-up build of the synergy potential and expect a prize of AU$40m in annual cost synergies within the first full year of ownership.”

Featured image: Midjourney

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

NCAA partners with Genius Sports in new betting data deal
Jacob Woodward
Bet365 £18m loss compounded by Copa del Rey final
Graeme Hanna
Brazil expands betting rules to include popular esports titles
Jacob Woodward
Official race course scene image from Ladbrokes website / Over a year has passed since Irish bettor Dylan Phelan placed a €30 ($34) each-way double on two horses, but Ladbrokes has refused to pay out the six-figure winning sum. 
Ladbrokes holds firm on refusal to pay out six-figure sum to winner in Ireland
Graeme Hanna
Draftkings Pennsylvania lawsuit
DraftKings challenged by new Pennsylvania class-action lawsuit over ‘risk-free’ promotions
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Nightscape image of Times Square, New York / The mafia's impact on New York has contributed to the state topping the list for federal gambling arrests across all of the United States. 
Gambling

New York tops the list for federal gambling arrests
Graeme Hanna37 seconds

The mafia's impact on New York has contributed to the state topping the list for federal gambling arrests across all of the United States.   According to research by WalletHub, based...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.