Bally’s announces brand new Nottingham Forest partnership

Bally’s Entertainment (Bally’s) has announced a new deal with English Premier League club Nottingham Forest (Forest).

The deal will see the gambling brand’s logo emblazoned on the front of the home and away kits worn by Forest in the new Premier League season.

Bally’s teams up with Forest

Nottingham Forest are coming into the new season off the back of a spectacular end to the 24/25 installment. Coach Nuno Espirito Santo inherited a team that was adrift in the English top flight, and the media dashed their hopes before a spectacular rise up the table, inspired by the Portuguese coach.

Seventh-place might not seem like much to the untrained footballing eye, but Nuno and the red-clad team were challenging for a top-five place for most of the season and narrowly missed out on the coveted Champions League places. Forest also beat eventual winners Liverpool on their home turf, overcame Manchester City 1 – 0, and toppled Manchester United home and away.

This would be a season to remember for the former back-to-back European champions and marked the highest placed finish for the Nottingham club since the days of Frank Clark’s 94/95 squad, who finished third.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis said of the deal, “I would like to welcome Bally’s Corporation to the Forest family. We are on a special journey – we are determined to keep achieving incredible things and strengthening our global partnerships is an important part of this.”

The deal also comes at the start of an exciting path for Forest as the club will compete in European competition for the first time since the aforementioned Frank Clark-led team.

The City Ground will be sporting the Baly’s Bet branding as well as the shirts rubbing shoulders with some of Europe’s top teams.

“Partnering with Nottingham Forest, an iconic club with a proud history and passionate fanbase, is a natural fit for us. We’re excited to bring our global brand to the Premier League stage, introduce new audiences to the club, and collaborate on initiatives that make a meaningful impact both locally and internationally,” said Robeson Reeves, the CEO of Bally’s.

Featured image: Nottingham Forest official.