Award-winning Kena – Bridge of Spirits to come to Xbox

One of the most appreciated indie hits of the last few years, Kena – Bridge of Spirits is set to finally make an appearance on Xbox later this year. Having won several awards when it was first released in 2021 including Best Independent Game and Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards 2021, Kena went on to make a PC appearance with an Epic Games Store exclusive release for the first year.

Now all of these exclusives have gone by the wayside we can finally get to play it on Microsoft’s console.

Josh Grier, Chief Operating Officer at Ember Lab said: “We’re thrilled to bring the story of Kena to a new audience on Xbox platforms. As our debut game, Kena means a great deal to everyone at the studio and the team is excited to share Kena’s journey with more players – we really hope everyone enjoys meeting Kena and her Rot friends!”

The Xbox version will also include the Anniversary DLC update that launched in September 2022 which features Charmstones, Spirit Guide Trials, Kena Outfits, and accessibility features. A New Game+ mode, which allows players who’ve completed the game to restart Kena’s journey with all of their previously unlocked abilities, upgrades, outfits, Rot, etc, as well as redesigned and more challenging combat encounters will also be included in this version, making it the most feature-packed version of the game to date.

Kena physical version

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will also be available as a physical Premium Edition on Xbox Series X through a partnership with Maximum Entertainment.

The physical Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Premium Edition will be available at major retailers globally from 15 August 2024, and pre-orders will go live soon. In addition to the base game, this physical version of the game includes