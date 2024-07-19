Languagesx
Atari launches Asteroids Recharged – a full-sized arcade cab that I somehow need to sneak past the wife

Atari launches Asteroids Recharged – a full-sized arcade cab that I somehow need to sneak past the wife

A photo of an Asteroids Recharged cabinet

One of the first major video game successes in history is back and in a brand new, modern arcade cabinet that would fit in very nicely into many a games room, 1979’s arcade space classic Asteroids from Atari, who recently did a deal to take over the Intellivision brand,  is back in a new Asteroids Recharged form and oh my, is it pretty.

As you might expect with a piece of gaming history (albeit a modernized one) that costs $6,499 this is a limited edition run of the cabinet that can be pre-ordered from Atari until August 26th and shipping will then begin on September 15th.

Featuring “real arcade controls”, whatever that means, and “mechanical haptic feedback devices” – presumably like a controller rumble, you can’t argue that this looks beautiful.

Obviously it is being sold with actual arcades in mind, but that will now stop serious collectors picking one up for preservation reasons even at that price.

Yes, there is an argument you could probably build an emulated Asteroids cabinet for your home yourself for a few hundred dollars, but this is the real deal isn’t it?

Personally I was never much of an Asteroids player but if the game brings you back more than a pang of nostalgia – and you are in the USA because it is only available for shopping there, then check out the Atari site for further details.

Asteroids Recharged features

  • Arcade Edition: Asteroids Recharged gameplay redesigned for intense quick arcade-style action
  • Save the Galaxy: Blast through 256 waves designed to put even the most seasoned players to the test
  • Mechanical Effects: Gameplay that interacts with real haptic feedback devices such as large & small shaker motors, flashing LED lights, fans, and a pinball knocker
  • Complete Globally: Earn Major League Esports League points with every high score in daily, monthly, and special event tournaments
  • Bring a Friend: Play local co-op, with individual scoring, to see who is best at defending the galaxy together
  • Get in the Groove: Space out to an original score by Megan McDuffee

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

