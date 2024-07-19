Atari launches Asteroids Recharged – a full-sized arcade cab that I somehow need to sneak past the wife

One of the first major video game successes in history is back and in a brand new, modern arcade cabinet that would fit in very nicely into many a games room, 1979’s arcade space classic Asteroids from Atari, who recently did a deal to take over the Intellivision brand, is back in a new Asteroids Recharged form and oh my, is it pretty.

As you might expect with a piece of gaming history (albeit a modernized one) that costs $6,499 this is a limited edition run of the cabinet that can be pre-ordered from Atari until August 26th and shipping will then begin on September 15th.

Featuring “real arcade controls”, whatever that means, and “mechanical haptic feedback devices” – presumably like a controller rumble, you can’t argue that this looks beautiful.

Obviously it is being sold with actual arcades in mind, but that will now stop serious collectors picking one up for preservation reasons even at that price.

Yes, there is an argument you could probably build an emulated Asteroids cabinet for your home yourself for a few hundred dollars, but this is the real deal isn’t it?

Personally I was never much of an Asteroids player but if the game brings you back more than a pang of nostalgia – and you are in the USA because it is only available for shopping there, then check out the Atari site for further details.

Asteroids Recharged features