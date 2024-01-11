Asus Zenbook Duo debuts at CES: dual-screen, affordable innovation

The Asus Zenbook Duo debuted at CES 2024, wowing attendees with its inventive design and a surprisingly budget-friendly price of $1,400. The newest model features a 14-inch auxiliary display that enhances the primary screen, positioning it as a remarkable dual-screen device that has garnered significant interest during the event. As a result of the unique design and competitive pricing, this device has piqued the interest of gamers and productivity enthusiasts alike. The Zenbook Duo also boasts impressive technical specifications to match its stunning visuals, ensuring a superior user experience for those who invest in this cutting-edge machine.

Dual-screen design for enhanced multitasking

Equipped with two 14-inch 3K OLED screens, the Zenbook Duo delivers exceptional multitasking abilities, allowing users to operate several applications simultaneously. Nevertheless, there have been some questions regarding the device’s battery life due to the requirements of the two screens, each with 120Hz refresh rates and 500 nits of maximum brightness. Despite these concerns, the Zenbook Duo has been designed with an energy-efficient framework to extend its battery life while retaining its powerful performance. Users can also customize the display settings to balance screen brightness and battery longevity, ensuring the device remains a reliable choice for both professional and casual users.

With its revolutionary dual-display design and robust Intel Core Ultra processor, the Asus Zenbook Duo is anticipated to be among the most sought-after products at CES 2024. The innovative ScreenPad Plus feature, which acts as a secondary touchscreen display, provides users with added functionality and seamless multitasking capabilities. Its ergonomic hinge design also ensures a comfortable and efficient user experience, making the Asus Zenbook Duo an ideal choice for professional and casual users.

Secondary display functionality

The secondary display’s functionality further highlights the Zenbook Duo’s versatility as a virtual keyboard, which has been found to offer a surprisingly comfortable typing experience. Additionally, the ScreenPad Plus technology incorporated in this secondary display enhances multitasking capabilities, allowing users to run multiple apps and improve workflow. Its customizable settings and adaptive design cater to diverse user preferences, demonstrating the laptop’s intent to provide a seamless and personalized experience.

Optional accessories and input methods

For those who favor a conventional keyboard, the device has a removable physical keyboard featuring an integrated touchpad. Users can also purchase the Asus Pen 2 stylus for an additional fee, allowing seamless navigation across both displays. The physical keyboard offers a familiar typing experience, while the touchpad ensures precise cursor control, making multitasking a breeze. The Asus Pen 2 stylus enhances the device’s versatility, enabling users to sketch, take notes, or markup documents directly on the touchscreen displays.

The integrated kickstand enables users to position the Zenbook Duo at the ideal angle for various situations, facilitate side-by-side app utilization in a book-like mode, or lay it completely flat for effortless sharing. Its ergonomic design ensures maximum comfort and efficiency while working or engaging in multimedia activities.

Featured Image Credit: Asus website