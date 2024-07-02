Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Asia’s biggest casino gambling nation revealed

Asia’s biggest casino gambling nation revealed

A casino floor showing a host of gambling opportunities

Asia-Pacific’s biggest casino gambling nations have been revealed in a twenty-country report.

Insider Monkey led the hunt for the largest gambling names in the Asia-Pacific region, with one nation topping the staking charts. Data provided by market research company Mordor Intelligence fuelled the findings.

Asian-Pacific gambling charts revealed

The Philipines topped the size charts with 76 registered casinos and a massive tourism-centered 66 casino hotels. Cambodia followed swiftly behind with 52 casinos and 17 resort hotels that offered gambling.

Macau, sees 30 million highrollers enter their locations each year. The small country boasts 47 casinos, and 56 hotel premises allow travelers to stake while staying. Macau is the historic center of the gambling world and has been heavily featured in pop culture, such as James Bond’s The Man With the Golden Gun (1974) and Skyfall (2012).

Vietnam slid into fourth place with 40 casinos and 29 casino hotels. The Grand Ho Tram is the largest place to bet in the region, with over 100,000 square feet of five-star staking space.

South Korea came in fifth with 32 casinos and 31 hotel-casino locations. The region first offered gambling in Incheon Olympos Hotel Casino in 1962.

Tourism is a key source of Asia-Pacific income

Resorts are generally built in the region in the same mold as mega-malls, which offer stores, restaurants, and a hotel-casino as standard for tourism opportunities.

The five market leaders in the region for casino gambling are Sands China, Galaxy Entertainment, Wynn Macau, SJM, and Melco.

Since the development of more digital and online sources, the gambling world in Asia has grown to the point where an average of $90 billion is taken in annually.

According to the Mordor Intelligence report, this figure is projected to rise to $150 billion by 2029. The report also highlights that 71.6% of gamblers in the Asia-Pacific region prefer online avenues to place bets.

This can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which devastated tourism in the leading nations in the Asian gambling world. However, this propelled digital and mobile gaming to become the favored alternative.

Image: Pixlr.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

A casino floor showing a host of gambling opportunities
Asia’s biggest casino gambling nation revealed
Brian-Damien Morgan
4 Of A Kind Poker
The Four Of A Kind Poker Hand Ranked for Beginner Poker Players
Pride Kazunga
Puck line betting
Puck Line Betting – Hockey’s Moneyline Bet Explained
Lewis Humphries
Royal Flush Poker Hand
The Royal Flush Poker Hand Ranked and Explained
Pride Kazunga
View of Bangkok skyscraper landscape, taken from the King Power Manhanakhon Skyscraper
Up to 2,600 arrests made in Thailand over illegal UEFA gambling
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A dramatic and futuristic depiction of nanorobots targeting and killing cancer cells. The scene is set inside the human body, with amicroscopic view of a cellular environment. The background features a rich, biological landscape with a network of healthy cells and blood vessels, rendered in realistic, vibrant colors. In the center, highlight a cluster of aggressive cancer cells, distinguishable by their irregular shapes and darker hues.
AI

Tiny nanorobots could enter your body and kill cancer cells in the near future
Rachael Davies31 seconds

Swedish scientists have discovered how to use nanorobots to target and kill cancer cells. Made of amino acids, the tiny robots can be injected into the body. They can activate...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.