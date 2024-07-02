Asia’s biggest casino gambling nation revealed

Asia-Pacific’s biggest casino gambling nations have been revealed in a twenty-country report.

Insider Monkey led the hunt for the largest gambling names in the Asia-Pacific region, with one nation topping the staking charts. Data provided by market research company Mordor Intelligence fuelled the findings.

Asian-Pacific gambling charts revealed

The Philipines topped the size charts with 76 registered casinos and a massive tourism-centered 66 casino hotels. Cambodia followed swiftly behind with 52 casinos and 17 resort hotels that offered gambling.

Macau, sees 30 million highrollers enter their locations each year. The small country boasts 47 casinos, and 56 hotel premises allow travelers to stake while staying. Macau is the historic center of the gambling world and has been heavily featured in pop culture, such as James Bond’s The Man With the Golden Gun (1974) and Skyfall (2012).

Vietnam slid into fourth place with 40 casinos and 29 casino hotels. The Grand Ho Tram is the largest place to bet in the region, with over 100,000 square feet of five-star staking space.

South Korea came in fifth with 32 casinos and 31 hotel-casino locations. The region first offered gambling in Incheon Olympos Hotel Casino in 1962.

Tourism is a key source of Asia-Pacific income

Resorts are generally built in the region in the same mold as mega-malls, which offer stores, restaurants, and a hotel-casino as standard for tourism opportunities.

The five market leaders in the region for casino gambling are Sands China, Galaxy Entertainment, Wynn Macau, SJM, and Melco.

Since the development of more digital and online sources, the gambling world in Asia has grown to the point where an average of $90 billion is taken in annually.

According to the Mordor Intelligence report, this figure is projected to rise to $150 billion by 2029. The report also highlights that 71.6% of gamblers in the Asia-Pacific region prefer online avenues to place bets.

This can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which devastated tourism in the leading nations in the Asian gambling world. However, this propelled digital and mobile gaming to become the favored alternative.

Image: Pixlr.