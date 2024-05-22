Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Helldivers 2 developers announces new CEO

Helldivers 2 developers announces new CEO

Helldiver character firing weapon in lightning storm

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Studios has announced a new Chief Executive officer.

Under the leadership of the new CEO, Arrowhead Studios aims to build on the success of Helldivers 2, a game that has not only received critical acclaim but also became Sony’s biggest-ever launch on Steam, attracting a massive influx of players.

New man in charge at hit game studio

Arowhead’s current CEO is the ever-vocal Johan Pilestedt, who has been the focal point for much of the game’s updates.

Pilestedt will be replaced by Shams Jorjani, who has a previous relationship in steering the studio’s games with his part in the development of Magika.

To the relief of many fans, Pilestedt won’t be going far and takes on the mantle of Chief Creative Officer and Chairman of Arrowhead Studios.

He said via a post on X: “But what about me and my involvement in @Helldivers2? Well, I’m glad you asked! I am taking the role of Chief Creative Officer, which means I will spend MORE time with the team and 100% of my focus on the games and community!”

Pilestedt has become an integral part of Arrowhead’s honest and humble public persona. He comes across to the community as an open and very involved part of the entire package that Helldivers 2 and the studio produce.

Fans have been quick to compliment Pilestedt for his time at the helm as CEO:

Helldivers PSN controversy

Arrowhead has not been far from some unrest in its time at the top of Steam and the PlayStation Network’s (PSN) sales charts.

As we reported earlier this month, Sony’s decision to require PSN accounts to play Helldivers has gone down terribly. The game’s community was up in arms about it and threatened a boycott.

Sony backpedaled, but it lasted a short time. The Japanese gaming icon then made the game unavailable in over 180 countries, placing the intended digital blockade on locations that cannot sign up for a PSN account.

Pilestedt was unhappy in a Discord post and said Sony’s decision didn’t look good. He posted to the Helldivers 2 community, saying, “The conversation on region restrictions is still ongoing and independent of this. I have no further information. We (Arrowhead) still want the game to be available everywhere.”

Image: Arrowhead.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

Helldiver character firing weapon in lightning storm
Helldivers 2 developers announces new CEO
Brian-Damien Morgan
A Cleaner from XDefiant with one of the maps
How to slide cancel in XDefiant
Paul McNally
An XDefiant Cleaner with one of the maps from the game
Will there be an XDefiant battle royale?
Jacob Woodward
A shot of an Echelon agent in XDefiant
Best XDefiant factions ranked from best to worst
Jacob Woodward
The House of Da Vinci on Meta Quest 3
The House of Da Vinci VR coming to Meta Quest 3
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Helldiver character firing weapon in lightning storm
Gaming

Helldivers 2 developers announces new CEO
Brian-Damien Morgan5 seconds

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Studios has announced a new Chief Executive officer. Under the leadership of the new CEO, Arrowhead Studios aims to build on the success of Helldivers 2,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.