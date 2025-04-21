Languagesx
Arizona Department of Gaming cracks down on unlicenced companies

Arizona Department of Gaming cracks down on unlicenced companies

Green gaming casino chips on a blue background

The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has cracked down on multiple unlicenced entities operating in the state.

These companies offer games of chance across sweepstakes, sportsbook wagering, peer-to-peer exchange and all other forms of gambling that the Arizona regulator deems felony criminal enterprises.

Those earmarked in the action are ARB Gaming, LLC (MODO.us / BITMODO LLC Modo), BetUS.com.pa, Epic Hunts, Generiz, MyBookie and ProphetX.

Arizona gaming regulator takes firm stance on unlicensed gaming

“Illegal gaming—no matter the platform or format—has no place in Arizona. Whether it’s sweepstakes, online casino-style games, or unauthorized sports betting, if an operation exists outside of the state’s legal and regulatory framework, we are prepared to take enforcement action,” stated Jackie Johnson, Director of the ADG.

The charges against these entities include the promotion of gambling, illegal control of an enterprise and money laundering, which are all felony offenses.

The Grand Canyon State legalized gambling back in 2021 and as a result recorded a massive rise in gaming profits. In November 2024 operators took in $898 million, which is a 26% increase from November 2023. The State will also take in a healthy chunk of taxable earnings from licensed operators.

This makes the recent action all the more relevant for Arizona state and the ADG. As those operating without the proper checks and balances are skipping the taxation that comes with running a gambling business in the Copper State.

“As part of its ongoing efforts to protect the public and uphold Arizona gaming laws, the Department has issued several cease-and-desist orders to unlicensed entities offering unlawful wagering activities,” said the ADG order.

As we reported problem gamlbing has been on the rise in the state and the ADG has set up a Division of Problem Gambling (DPG) to tackle those feeling the impact of their casual gaming spiraling into crisis. DPG director Elise Mikkelson believes that the link to the increased number of calls to helplines is down to a lack of support “awareness.”

“The way addiction works, there’s going to be lag time before we see fallout from an increase in gaming and gambling activities,” explained Mikkelson. “So I would say right now it’s more of an awareness issue.”

Image: Pexels.

